header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 5
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
Aug. 1: A Night of Narrative Jokin’ Folkin’ Funny Story Songs at The MAIN
| Friday, Jul 5, 2024

A night of nothing but military-related stories in music with a dash of micro-fiction/prose poetry by Robert Morgan Fisher will be at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321 Thursday, Aug. 1 from 8-10 p.m.

Robert Morgan Fisher is an award-winning Writer and Musician. He has written or co-written countless Americana story song standards including: “Mr. Schwinn,” “A Life in Music” and “Don’t You Wanna Go to Mars?” which was included in the Maven Rocket which is actually now on the planet Mars. He is also an encyclopedia of story songs. His short fiction has won The Montana Humor Prize, the Chester B. Himes Prize and he was a finalist for the Steinbeck Award.

Humorist Dylan Brody will open the show.

Dylan Brody is a major U.S. humorist, playwright, author, musician and comedian. He has appeared on A&E’s Comedy “On The Road” and Fox TV’s “Comedy Express” and has written for Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show” and often opens shows by humorist David Sedaris. Music is a big part of his act and he’s known for telling hilarious stories.

For more information or purchasing tickets visit the website.

Robert Morgan Fisher crop
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCOTUS Restores Local Authority to Enforce Camping Regulations
Friday, Jul 5, 2024
SCOTUS Restores Local Authority to Enforce Camping Regulations
The United States Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, recently issued a ruling that will increase the city of Santa Clarita's authority to enforce public camping ordinances that dictate where homeless people can camp and sleep.
FULL STORY...
CDPH Urges Californians to Avoid Wildfire Smoke
Friday, Jul 5, 2024
CDPH Urges Californians to Avoid Wildfire Smoke
With wildfire smoke and reduced air quality affecting many California communities, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to take steps to protect themselves from air pollutants.
FULL STORY...
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Updated by County Health
Friday, Jul 5, 2024
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Updated by County Health
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an update for the excessive heat warning and advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCOTUS Restores Local Authority to Enforce Camping Regulations
The United States Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, recently issued a ruling that will increase the city of Santa Clarita's authority to enforce public camping ordinances that dictate where homeless people can camp and sleep.
SCOTUS Restores Local Authority to Enforce Camping Regulations
Aug. 1: A Night of Narrative Jokin’ Folkin’ Funny Story Songs at The MAIN
A night of nothing but military-related stories in music with a dash of micro-fiction/prose poetry by Robert Morgan Fisher will be at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321 Thursday, Aug. 1 from 8-10 p.m.
Aug. 1: A Night of Narrative Jokin’ Folkin’ Funny Story Songs at The MAIN
CDPH Urges Californians to Avoid Wildfire Smoke
With wildfire smoke and reduced air quality affecting many California communities, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to take steps to protect themselves from air pollutants.
CDPH Urges Californians to Avoid Wildfire Smoke
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Updated by County Health
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an update for the excessive heat warning and advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for Los Angeles County.
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Updated by County Health
July 9: Crayon Melting at Canyon Country Library
Visit the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 on Tuesday, July 9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to create beautiful artwork from melting old crayons.
July 9: Crayon Melting at Canyon Country Library
July 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host ‘Masquerade’ Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting and Black and White Masquerade square dance 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.
July 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host ‘Masquerade’ Square Dance
Cameron Smyth | The Rink is Rolling Along
Growing up in the 1980s, I have many fond memories of spending time with friends at the Skate-N-Place on Soledad Canyon Road.
Cameron Smyth | The Rink is Rolling Along
Today in SCV History (July 5)
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
July 20-Aug. 11: ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’ at Performing Arts Center
The Canyon Theatre Guild will present Santa Clarita Regional Theatre's production of "Disney's The Little Mermaid" at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
July 20-Aug. 11: ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’ at Performing Arts Center
SCV Parade Marches Through Old Town Newhall
The 92nd annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade attracted thousands to the streets of Old Town Newhall to cheer more than 100 parade entries representing politicians, scout troops, businesses, nonprofits, fraternal organizations and others.
SCV Parade Marches Through Old Town Newhall
City to Discuss Hart Park Transfer from L.A. County
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled to discuss the transfer of William S. Hart Park to Los Angeles County at the Council's regular meeting Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m.
City to Discuss Hart Park Transfer from L.A. County
‘Shrek Jr. The Musical’ Coming to Canyon Theatre Guild
"Shrek Jr. The Musical," presented by Canyon Theatre Guild’s STARS program, will perform weekends from July 6 to July 14.
‘Shrek Jr. The Musical’ Coming to Canyon Theatre Guild
Elks Lodge Honors American Flag at Annual Ceremony
The history of the United States of America Flag was shared by Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 officers at their annual Flag Day Ceremony, which was held June 14.
Elks Lodge Honors American Flag at Annual Ceremony
Today in SCV History (July 4)
1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
Celebrate Fourth of July in the Santa Clarita Valley
Celebrate the Fourth of July in Santa Clarita with a full day of festive events including a run, pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks.
Celebrate Fourth of July in the Santa Clarita Valley
Sheriff’s Department Gives Vehicle Theft Awareness Tips
In an effort to prevent vehicle thefts or thefts from vehicles, remember the following simple safety tips.
Sheriff’s Department Gives Vehicle Theft Awareness Tips
Veteran Homeless Drops 22 Percent From Previous Year
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority annual Point-in Time count of residents experiencing homelessness revealed a 22.9% reduction in the level  of homeless veterans. 
Veteran Homeless Drops 22 Percent From Previous Year
County Kicks-Off Annual Youth@Work Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the County’s Department of Economic Opportunity kicked off its award-winning Youth@Work program, announcing the availability of up to 10,000 paid employment opportunities for local county youth.
County Kicks-Off Annual Youth@Work Program
The Big I Do Returns With Lavish Giveaways
The city of Santa Clarita’s The Big I Do event is returning on Valentine’s Day, 2025, with chances to win big. 
The Big I Do Returns With Lavish Giveaways
Start Summer By Upgrading to a REAL ID
More than 17.7 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 137,929 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Start Summer By Upgrading to a REAL ID
L.A. County Rent Registry Now Open
Those who own rental properties or mobile home parks, it’s time to complete the Rent Registry 2024-25 registration.
L.A. County Rent Registry Now Open
Local Leaders Look to Attract Major Investors
SCVEDC recently participated in two major investment conferences: SelectLA hosted by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, as well as the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington D.C.
Local Leaders Look to Attract Major Investors
State Schools Chief Celebrates Passage of LGBTQ+ Legislation
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today applauded the passage of AB 1955,  Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act (SAFETY Act).
State Schools Chief Celebrates Passage of LGBTQ+ Legislation
SCVNews.com