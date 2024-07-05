Aug. 1: A Night of Narrative Jokin’ Folkin’ Funny Story Songs at The MAIN

A night of nothing but military-related stories in music with a dash of micro-fiction/prose poetry by Robert Morgan Fisher will be at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321 Thursday, Aug. 1 from 8-10 p.m.

Robert Morgan Fisher is an award-winning Writer and Musician. He has written or co-written countless Americana story song standards including: “Mr. Schwinn,” “A Life in Music” and “Don’t You Wanna Go to Mars?” which was included in the Maven Rocket which is actually now on the planet Mars. He is also an encyclopedia of story songs. His short fiction has won The Montana Humor Prize, the Chester B. Himes Prize and he was a finalist for the Steinbeck Award.

Humorist Dylan Brody will open the show.

Dylan Brody is a major U.S. humorist, playwright, author, musician and comedian. He has appeared on A&E’s Comedy “On The Road” and Fox TV’s “Comedy Express” and has written for Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show” and often opens shows by humorist David Sedaris. Music is a big part of his act and he’s known for telling hilarious stories.

For more information or purchasing tickets visit the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...