L.A. County’s ‘Clear the Shelter’ Nationwide Campaign Returns

The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care & Control is pleased to join NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s annual month-long Clear the Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign for the tenth consecutive year. The 2024 event will take place from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10. During this time, adoption fees at DACC’s seven animal care centers will be reduced to $10 for all dogs and cats. Fees include adoption, spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchips, but not licenses or spay/neuter deposits if necessary.

“Now more than ever, our Animal Care Centers need adopters,” said Marcia Mayeda, DACC director. “I want to urge anyone thinking of a new pet to come see us this month; we’re certain you will find the perfect pet for your family.”

The 2023 Clear The Shelters campaign led to more than 158,000 adoptions–lifting the all-time adoption total past one million–and raised over $575,000. More than 1,400 shelters and rescues representing 49 states and territories, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam–along with 152 NBC and Telemundo stations–participated in last year’s campaign.

“Surpassing the one millionth all-time adoption last year and now celebrating our 10th campaign are not just milestones, these numbers help quantify the incredible support Clear The Shelters has received from communities around the nation and the impact it’s had on vulnerable animals and the shelters that care for them,” said Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local’s Executive vice president of diginets & original production. “It’s a privilege to partner with participating shelters, affiliate stations, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and our employees, to continue to grow and expand this great initiative.”

For those who cannot adopt but are still interested in participating in the campaign, the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation accepts donations to enhance the care and outcomes for animals in County-operated care centers. All donations are tax deductible and support programs like spay/neuter services, medical care, behavior and enrichment, and grooming for care center animals, Care vouchers to help pets stay with their families, and disaster response for animals in danger, among others. For more information, please visit lacountyanimals.org/give.

For more information on Clear the Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

Follow Clear the Shelters on social media:

Twitter @ClearTheShelter

Instagram: cleartheshelters

TikTok: @cleartheshelters

Hashtags: #ClearTheShelters & #DesocuparLosAlbergues

About Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control (DACC)

DACC is the largest animal care and control agency in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and their pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community. As a community resource center for pets and owners, DACC protects people and animals from harm, provides care for lost and unwanted animals, reunites lost pets with their families, and strives every day to move closer to its North Star: a loving home for every adoptable pet that comes through its doors. To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides, and view its animals, visit animalcare.lacounty.gov or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at www.lacountyanimals.org. To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org/.

About Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Every year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to promote pet adoptions and raise needed funds. NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than 860,000 pet adoptions. Visit ClearTheShelters.com and DesocuparLosAlbergues.com for more information.

About NBCUniversal Local

NBCUniversal Local is NBCUniversal’s local media division that delivers English and Spanish-speakers and bilingual audiences in 31 U.S. markets and Puerto Rico, the very best in local sports, news, weather, consumer and investigative reporting, and lifestyle entertainment across any platform and screen. NBCUniversal Local is comprised of three individual media groups.

