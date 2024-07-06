Aug. 10: Santa Clarita Document Shredding, Textile Drop-off Event

Burrtec Waste is hosting a free document shredding and textile drop-off event for city of Santa Clarita residents only on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. through noon at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Pre-registration is required. Registered residents will be allowed to bring up to five boxes of paper per vehicle.

This is a drive-thru event, all residents must remain in their vehicle for the event duration. All materials to be dropped off must be placed in the rear of the vehicle, not in the passenger seating area.

Open to city of Santa Clarita residents only. Residents must show proof of residency. Volunteers will remove boxes/bags from vehicle and they will only be returned if requested.

You must pre-register for this event by completing the required questionnaire: Document Shredding Event Registration.

Paper clips, staples and binder clips do not need to be removed from paper documents. 3-ring binders, plastic sheet protectors and hanging file folders will not be accepted. Textiles include clothing, towels, bedding, etc. Textiles without stains or damage are preferred. Please bring textiles in bags.

To pre-register click here.

