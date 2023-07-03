Aug. 11-20: ‘Proof’ On Stage at The MAIN

Dig Deep Theatre’s second in-person, on-stage production of “Proof” by David Auburn will perform Aug. 11 to Aug. 20 at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall. The drama is produced in partnership with Olive Branch Theatricals. “Proof” won the Pulitzer Prize for best drama in 2001.
“Proof” is the story of an enigmatic young woman, Catherine, her manipulative sister, their brilliant father and an unexpected suitor. They are all pieces of the puzzle in the search for the truth behind a mysterious mathematical proof.
Dig Deep Theatre is an actor-focused 501(c)3 nonprofit organization aimed at creating opportunities for actors to tell meaningful and uplifting classic and contemporary dramas and comedies. Dig Deep Theatre was the first company in Santa Clarita to produce a ZOOM show during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic; and, in 2022, they produced a successful run of “Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon, as part of The MAIN’s 2022 season.
Dig Deep Theatre’s production will be directed by James Castle Stevens, a former professional actor who has directed over 20 productions throughout the Los Angeles and Ventura counties. This will be his first time directing a show at The MAIN.
“I adore the themes that are explored within this beautifully written play,” said Stevens. “’Proof’ explores family, connection, truth, sacrifice, genius and how that genius may relate to mental illness.”
“Proof” will star Shawnee Badger as Catherine, Vincent Doud as Hal, Mabel Maultsby as Claire and Daniel T. McCann as Robert.
“Proof” will perform Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 20 with only eight performances over the two weekends. Evening performances on Friday and Saturday begin at 8 p.m., matinees on Saturday and Sunday begin at 2 p.m.
Canyon Theatre Guild’s own improv troupe, Knights of Improv and Comedy return to the stage for the first time since the the coming of the "Virus-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named. The Knights of Improv will perform on the stage of the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.
Join Landmark Opera at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church for an enchanting evening of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's, "The Magic Flute" and the tale of good versus evil Sunday, July 9, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Under a new contract with Southern California Edison, a fleet of firefighting helitankers, pilots and support crews, known as the Quick Reaction Force, will continue to suppress wildfires across Southern California through the rest of the year. Southern California Edison has sponsored the Quick Reaction Force since 2021.
The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and I want to emphasize the importance of fire safety within our community. The National Fire Protection Association revealed that in 2018 the United States experienced an estimated 19,500 fires due to fireworks. The use of illegal fireworks poses an imminent threat to our valley.
Just before the Fourth of July holiday, California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) recognized Fred Arnold and Santa Clarita-based mortgage company American Family Funding, as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month for the month of July.
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organization that provides career skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, added three professionals to its board of trustees. New board members, Steve Corbin, Lisa Pavik and Carol Stevenson, bring diverse expertise and insights to this working board.
As the warm breeze of summer begins to fill the air, what better way to cool off than at the beach. I am pleased to announce the return of the Summer Beach Bus, a wonderful program utilizing Santa Clarita Transit buses to connect our community with the sun-kissed shores of Ventura, providing a convenient and enjoyable way to enjoy the sand, surf and sunshine.
Happy Fourth of July Santa Clarita! There are three celebratory events happening on Tuesday, including the annual Independence Day Classic 5k and 10K, the hometown favorite SCV Fourth of July Parade and the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular.
The state champion ritual team of Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 presented their annual Flag Day Ceremony on June 9, the Friday closest to Flag Day on June 14. During the event attendees learned the history of the flag of the United States of America.
The newest members of the California Highway Patrol were sworn in on Friday, June 30 during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. The 101 officers are part of the CHP’s multiyear recruiting campaign to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities.
The number of unhoused people living in Los Angeles rose sharply by 10% in the last year, according to the results of the latest "point-in-time" count conducted annually by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA. The count also found 75,518 unhoused people living in Los Angeles County, a 9% rise compared to last year.
Meet the WiSH Education Foundation outdoors at Hello Subaru on Creekside Road on Friday, Sept. 8 and be transported to an open air party on a warm, late summer night. Early Bird ticket pricing has now been extended through July 5 at 8 p.m. Purchase four tickets for $85 each, a savings of $40.
The California State Legislature has approved and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom amendments to the 2023 Budget Act to implement a three-party budget agreement between the governor and the two houses of the Legislature.
