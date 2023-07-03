header image

1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Aug. 11-20: ‘Proof’ On Stage at The MAIN
| Monday, Jul 3, 2023
Proof crop

Dig Deep Theatre’s second in-person, on-stage production of “Proof” by David Auburn will perform Aug. 11 to Aug. 20 at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall. The drama is produced in partnership with Olive Branch Theatricals. “Proof” won the Pulitzer Prize for best drama in 2001.

“Proof” is the story of an enigmatic young woman, Catherine, her manipulative sister, their brilliant father and an unexpected suitor. They are all pieces of the puzzle in the search for the truth behind a mysterious mathematical proof.

Dig Deep Theatre is an actor-focused 501(c)3 nonprofit organization aimed at creating opportunities for actors to tell meaningful and uplifting classic and contemporary dramas and comedies. Dig Deep Theatre was the first company in Santa Clarita to produce a ZOOM show during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic; and, in 2022, they produced a successful run of “Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon, as part of The MAIN’s 2022 season.

Dig Deep Theatre’s production will be directed by James Castle Stevens, a former professional actor who has directed over 20 productions throughout the Los Angeles and Ventura counties. This will be his first time directing a show at The MAIN.

“I adore the themes that are explored within this beautifully written play,” said Stevens. “’Proof’ explores family, connection, truth, sacrifice, genius and how that genius may relate to mental illness.”

“Proof” will star Shawnee Badger as Catherine, Vincent Doud as Hal, Mabel Maultsby as Claire and Daniel T. McCann as Robert.

“Proof” will perform Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 20 with only eight performances over the two weekends. Evening performances on Friday and Saturday begin at 8 p.m., matinees on Saturday and Sunday begin at 2 p.m.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

For more info or to purchase tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/proof-presented-by-dig-deep-theatre-tickets-649192360827?fbclid=IwAR3TU22HfLZfjkF7IspKG0GjQkP4wise1NskhfNBmb35ROc5fuFgaG3ue3I.

Proof
