Aug. 14: SCV Blues Society Hosts Live Music at American Legion

The Santa Clarita Valley Blues Society will host live music Sunday Aug. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at the American Legion. The American Legion is located at 24527 Spruce St., Newhall, 91321.

For this month the host bands will be Ted Russell Kamp and Billy Watts.

Kamp is a Grammy winning bass player, singer songwriter and producer. He has released 13 albums of original material, has been a member of the Shooter Jennings band for over 15 years and recorded and played with countless other artists including Duff McKagan, Wilson Phillips, Jessi Colter, Marilyn Manson and many more.

Kamp got his first Grammy in 2020 for playing bass on the Tanya Tucker record which won the Grammy for Country Music album of the year. His record “Down in The Den,” came out in July 2020 and debuted at number one on the EuroAmericana Radio chart.

Kamp’s latest record “Solitaire” came out on May 7, 2021, received critical acclaim and also debuted at number one on the Euroamericana Radio Chart.

Guitarist Watts’ deep understanding of roots and Blues rhythm styles has made him one of Los Angeles’ most in-demand guitarists for several decades running. He is a full-time member of SoCal mainstays Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps and power trio the Mojo Monkeys. In addition to his illustrious recording career, Watts has held the guitar chair with a number of high-profile touring acts including the band of Eric Burdon.

Kamp and Watts will be the guest host band, along with Steve Brittain on drums from 5-6 p.m. The price of admission is $7 for general audience and $5 for SCV Blues members.

For any further information visit the Santa Clarita Valley Blues Society Website.

