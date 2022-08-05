header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
88°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 5
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Aug. 14: SCV Blues Society Hosts Live Music at American Legion
| Friday, Aug 5, 2022
blues society banner

The Santa Clarita Valley Blues Society will host live music Sunday Aug. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at the American Legion. The American Legion is located at 24527 Spruce St., Newhall, 91321.

For this month the host bands will be Ted Russell Kamp and Billy Watts.

Kamp is a Grammy winning bass player, singer songwriter and producer. He has released 13 albums of original material, has been a member of the Shooter Jennings band for over 15 years and recorded and played with countless other artists including Duff McKagan, Wilson Phillips, Jessi Colter, Marilyn Manson and many more.

Kamp got his first Grammy in 2020 for playing bass on the Tanya Tucker record which won the Grammy for Country Music album of the year. His record “Down in The Den,” came out in July 2020 and debuted at number one on the EuroAmericana Radio chart.

Kamp’s latest record “Solitaire” came out on May 7, 2021, received critical acclaim and also debuted at number one on the Euroamericana Radio Chart.

Guitarist Watts’ deep understanding of roots and Blues rhythm styles has made him one of Los Angeles’ most in-demand guitarists for several decades running. He is a full-time member of SoCal mainstays Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps and power trio the Mojo Monkeys. In addition to his illustrious recording career, Watts has held the guitar chair with a number of high-profile touring acts including the band of Eric Burdon.

Kamp and Watts will be the guest host band, along with Steve Brittain on drums from 5-6 p.m. The price of admission is $7 for general audience and $5 for SCV Blues members.

For any further information visit the Santa Clarita Valley Blues Society Website.

blues society
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Aug. 14: SCV Blues Society Hosts Live Music at American Legion

Aug. 14: SCV Blues Society Hosts Live Music at American Legion
Friday, Aug 5, 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley Blues Society will host live music Sunday Aug. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at the American Legion. The American Legion is located at 24527 Spruce St., Newhall, 91321.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Comedian Moves To America’s Got Talent Live Shows

Santa Clarita Comedian Moves To America’s Got Talent Live Shows
Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
Last Tuesday's episode of America’s Got Talent was another defining moment in the history of the series
FULL STORY...

Aug 12: Family-Friendly Community Hike at East Walker Ranch

Aug 12: Family-Friendly Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Join local Eagle Scouts for family-friendly activities and learn more about the great outdoors Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., during a community hike to be held at East Walker Ranch.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 5: ‘Celebrate the Caribbean’ at Canyon Country Community Center

Aug. 5: ‘Celebrate the Caribbean’ at Canyon Country Community Center
Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Celebrate the diversity of the community at the summer celebration "Celebrate the Caribbean" Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
FULL STORY...

July 31: Quickstart Your Kayak Workshop at Castaic Lake

July 31: Quickstart Your Kayak Workshop at Castaic Lake
Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
The Quickstart Your Kayak workshop will be held Sunday, July 31, at 9 a.m. and taught by Anthea Raymond at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk: New Funds Will Offer Important Service for Foster Youth
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita has announced that more than $2 million in funding from the Housing Navigators Program will go to child welfare services in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties.
Wilk: New Funds Will Offer Important Service for Foster Youth
Laurene Weste | Stay Cool, Come to the Cube
While we are in the middle of the long, hot days of summer, what better way to beat the heat than go to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center?
Laurene Weste | Stay Cool, Come to the Cube
State Superintendent Secures Funds for 10,000 New School Counselors
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced a plan to highlight new grant opportunities available for aspiring mental health clinicians to support California students.
State Superintendent Secures Funds for 10,000 New School Counselors
Aug. 14: SCV Blues Society Hosts Live Music at American Legion
The Santa Clarita Valley Blues Society will host live music Sunday Aug. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at the American Legion. The American Legion is located at 24527 Spruce St., Newhall, 91321.
Aug. 14: SCV Blues Society Hosts Live Music at American Legion
County Parks, Recreation Encourages Use of Public Trails
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation invites residents to better connect with the more than 550 miles of beautiful public trails across the county.
County Parks, Recreation Encourages Use of Public Trails
CDPH Responds to National Public Health Emergency Declaration on Monkeypox
California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón issued a statement Aug. 4 on the national public health emergency declaration on the monkeypox outbreak.
CDPH Responds to National Public Health Emergency Declaration on Monkeypox
Aug. 11: ‘Neighborhood Cat Spay, Neuter’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Castaic Animal Care Center will accept cats needing to be spayed or neutered at the Neighborhood Cat Spay and Neuter Clinic Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Castaic Animal Care Center.
Aug. 11: ‘Neighborhood Cat Spay, Neuter’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Aug. 10: Wilk Hosts Virtual Program on Wildfire Preparedness
The office of California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, will host an informational virtual program with the California Department of Insurance on wildfire preparedness on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Aug. 10: Wilk Hosts Virtual Program on Wildfire Preparedness
Aug. 6: Friends of Castaic Lake to Host ‘Pride in the Lake’ Event
The Friends of Castaic Lake will hold a ‘Pride in the Lake’ event, Saturday, Aug. 6 starting at 9 a.m.
Aug. 6: Friends of Castaic Lake to Host ‘Pride in the Lake’ Event
CDPH Urges Californians to Catch-up with Vaccinations, Check-ups, Screenings
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted many facets of daily life, including routine health screenings, vaccinations and medical check-ups.
CDPH Urges Californians to Catch-up with Vaccinations, Check-ups, Screenings
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Aug. 18: Children’s Bureau Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive.
Aug. 18: Children’s Bureau Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way
The Los Angeles County Fire Department battled a brush fire Thursday along Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way.
Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way
Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor
Anthony Bell, store manager at the CVS Pharmacy on Seco Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, was awarded a 2022 Paragon Award from CVS Health.
Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor
VIA Hosting Candidates Forum
The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials.
VIA Hosting Candidates Forum
Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley team “got cure?” is sponsoring a Painting with a Purpose fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 3 p.m.
Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser
Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic
Saugus High School’s cheerleading squads will host a youth cheer clinic fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, for kindergartners through eighth grade.
Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic
Thursday COVID Roundup: 158 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one new death and 158 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 22 new deaths and 4,930 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 158 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death
Wilk’s Proposal Protecting Social Security Passes Assembly
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that his Senate Joint Resolution 5, protecting Social Security beneficiaries, has passed off the Assembly floor with unanimous support.
Wilk’s Proposal Protecting Social Security Passes Assembly
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
For the tenth year in a row, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines Stroke quality achievement award.
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
As many may know JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4). When donating to a 501(c)(4) the donation is not tax-deductible.
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
REAL ID Enforcement Date Now Nine Months Away
Nearly a half million California drivers will need to renew their driver’s licenses this month, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles suggests this is the perfect time to upgrade to a REAL ID.
REAL ID Enforcement Date Now Nine Months Away
Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
The SCV Education Foundation will be hosting their 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Nov. 5th at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: