Aug. 15: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Ave. in Valencia, CA 91355.

The school board will meet on a variety of routine business including the first reading of several revised board policies on child nutrition, administering medication, monitoring health conditions, religious beliefs and customs, migrant education , discipline, achievement awards and the emergency and disaster preparedness plan.

A new organizational chart for the school district will also be reviewed.

See the full meeting agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030820&MID=26716.

