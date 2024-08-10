header image

August 9
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Hart Park) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
Aug. 15: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
| Friday, Aug 9, 2024
Castaic Union School District

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Ave. in Valencia, CA 91355.

The school board will meet on a variety of routine business including the first reading of several revised board policies on child nutrition, administering medication, monitoring health conditions, religious beliefs and customs, migrant education , discipline, achievement awards and the emergency and disaster preparedness plan.

A new organizational chart for the school district will also be reviewed.

See the full meeting agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030820&MID=26716.
Sept. 14: Cheers for Charity Benefits Michael Hoefflin Foundation
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation will present the Second Annual Cheers for Charity fundraiser, an event with "Drinks, Food and Music" on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Sept. 14: Cheers for Charity Benefits Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Accessibility to the arts is often connected to affordability. The high cost of living in Los Angeles County can decrease residents’ disposable income and become a barrier for them to experience arts, culture and leisure activities.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Sept. 14: Guardians SCV Fourth Annual Patriot Day Car Show
Guardians SCV is hosting the Fourth Annual 9/11 Patriot Day Car Show event on Saturday, Sept.14, in the Higher Vision Church parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon.
Sept. 14: Guardians SCV Fourth Annual Patriot Day Car Show
Sept. 7: SNAP Sports Charity Pickleball Tourney
Join Dink For Cause and SNAP Sports (Special Needs Athletic and Peers) for a charity pickleball tournament at The Paseo Club on Saturday, Sept. 7 to raise funds and awareness for SNAP Sports.
Sept. 7: SNAP Sports Charity Pickleball Tourney
Overnight Family Camping: Experience Summer Nights at County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will present the final August dates of Overnight Family Camping throughout Los Angeles County on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23.
Overnight Family Camping: Experience Summer Nights at County Parks
Aug. 15: The 100th SENSES Block Party in OTN
Step back in time and celebrate 13 years of memories at The Big 100 SENSES Block Party, Thursday, Aug. 15 7-10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Aug. 15: The 100th SENSES Block Party in OTN
Aug. 10: National Night Out at Central Park
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for National Night Out on Saturday Aug. 10 at the city of Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park.
Aug. 10: National Night Out at Central Park
County Offers Advice for Care of Oak Trees
The mountains, foothills and valleys of Los Angeles County were once the site of majestic oak woodlands. The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning has created a handy pamphlet for residents living among oaks, especially those in the Santa Clarita Valley.
County Offers Advice for Care of Oak Trees
Fall Seasons Magazine Released, Online Registration Aug. 20
The city of Santa Clarita has released the fall 2024 edition of Seasons Magazine.
Fall Seasons Magazine Released, Online Registration Aug. 20
Cali Splash Park Open at Castaic Lake
Southern California's largest inflatable aquapark with obstacle course is now open and floating on Castaic Lake.
Cali Splash Park Open at Castaic Lake
Sept. 28: Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024
Tickets are now on sale for Soroptimist International of Valencia’s Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024, presented by The Blo Out Lounge.
Sept. 28: Denim & Diamonds Bras for a Cause 2024
FYI Hosts Beach Day for SCV Foster Youth
Winding down the summer with a day of friendship, surf and sunshine, several dozen Santa Clarita Valley foster youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach thanks to non-profit Fostering Youth Independence.
FYI Hosts Beach Day for SCV Foster Youth
Sept. 28: Second Annual Battle of the Bag Cornhole Tourney
The Baker Family Foundation will host the Second Annual Corn Hole Tournament: Battle of the Bag, on Saturday Sept. 28 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at LA North Studios in Santa Clarita.
Sept. 28: Second Annual Battle of the Bag Cornhole Tourney
State Parks Encourages Public to Safely Enjoy Perseid Meteor Shower
California State Parks invites the public to safely enjoy the annual Perseid meteor shower that is set to grace the night skies Aug. 11-13.
State Parks Encourages Public to Safely Enjoy Perseid Meteor Shower
SCV Water Board Member Ed Colley Resigns Seat
Ed Colley, who represented District 2 on the Board of Directors of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, resigned his seat effective Wednesday, Aug. 7. Colley's resignation was prompted by his planned move out of his district, and California, to Texas.
SCV Water Board Member Ed Colley Resigns Seat
Mustangs Baseball Adds Matt Chapman to Roster
Matt Chapman is transferring from Coe College in Iowa to The Master's University to continue his baseball career.
Mustangs Baseball Adds Matt Chapman to Roster
ARTree In Need of Volunteers
ARTree Community Arts Center believes art has the power to transform lives, connect communities and inspire all.
ARTree In Need of Volunteers
Veterans Affairs, Barger Laud HUD’s Veterans Housing Policy Change
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs celebrates an announcement Thursday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announcing a new set of policy changes for which MVA and others had been advocating.
Veterans Affairs, Barger Laud HUD’s Veterans Housing Policy Change
Cameron Smyth | Get Back-to-School Ready with Santa Clarita Public Library
Going back to school can often be a daunting experience for students and their families, marked by the anticipation of new grades, teachers, classmates and the back-to-school preparations after a relaxing break.
Cameron Smyth | Get Back-to-School Ready with Santa Clarita Public Library
Castaic Union Takes Step to Pay Off 2012 School Bonds Quicker
On July 9, 2024, the Castaic Union School District successfully priced and locked in interest rates for the fourth issuance of its 2012 bond authorization, Measure QS, totaling $6 million.
Castaic Union Takes Step to Pay Off 2012 School Bonds Quicker
Aug. 17: Le Chêne Murder Mystery Dinner
Le Chêne French Cuisine will be hosting an exciting Murder Mystery Dinner Theater in its alluring banquet room on Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails and registration.
Aug. 17: Le Chêne Murder Mystery Dinner
Russell Moir Back at TMU as VP of Student Life
The Master’s University’s newest executive isn’t new to TMU.
Russell Moir Back at TMU as VP of Student Life
SCVNews.com