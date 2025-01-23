Castaic Union School District Issues Message of District Closure for Jan. 23

The following is a copy of the message sent to CUSD families and staff this afternoon:

Dear Castaic Union School District Families and Staff,

We would like to start by thanking all of our staff, especially our transportation department, and first responders for their support and swift action during the rapidly evolving situation related to the Hughes Fire.

Due to continuing concerns regarding the status of the Hughes Fire, poor air quality, and the need to assess the safety of our facilities, all Castaic Union School District schools will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 23. Our Educational Services Department will be sharing optional learning opportunities for your students during this school closure.

We will send updates tomorrow at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and we are committed to keeping our community informed as new information becomes available.

Thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and patience during this challenging time. Your safety is our top priority, and we will continue to work together to ensure the best outcomes for everyone.

Stay safe,

Bob Brauneisen

Superintendent

