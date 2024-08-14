Aug. 16: Blood Drive at Valencia Library

The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood and platelet shortage for Southern California.

The Red Cross national blood product supply has fallen by more than 25% since July 1.

The Red Cross is working with hospitals around the clock to meet the blood needs of patients, but can’t do it alone.

Donors are urgently needed to help provide this lifesaving care.

Give the gift of life. Join the city of Santa Clarita and the American Red Cross at the Valencia Library Branch, for a Blood Drive on Friday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m

Schedule your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-REDCROSS.

Valencia Library

23743 Valencia Blvd.,

Valencia, CA 91355

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...