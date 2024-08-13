Aug. 17: South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing

The South Coast Air Quality Management District will host a hearing on the Chiquita Canyon landfill on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

The hearing will be held at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.

The hearing will be held in person only, with the opportunity for public comments or testimony.

The Hearing Board of the South Coast Air Quality Management District will receive a status report and/or consider a modification of the Order for Abatement issued by the board to Chiquita Canyon on Sept. 6, 2023 which was modified and/or extended on Jan. 17, March 21 and April 24 pertaining to Rules 203, 402, 431.1, 1150 and 3002 and California Health and Safety Code Section 41700,

The abatement actions against Chiquita Canyon are for odor, public nuisance.

South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing

Santa Clarita PAC

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, 91355

