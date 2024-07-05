Aug. 2: ‘Hot Summer Séance’ with Patti Negri at The MAIN

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The monthly meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Aug. 19 will feature an artist demonstration by Derek Harrison. He will be conducting a portrait painting using a live model.
|
Burrtec Waste is hosting a free document shredding and textile drop-off event for city of Santa Clarita residents only on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. through noon at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual 2024 -2025 Road Rehab Program, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatments to improve city roadways.
|
The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) registration for the 2024 fall program in the Santa Clarita Valley is now open.
|
The Valencia Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355 will host Craig Newton for an interactive musical program, Wednesday, July 10 at 4 p.m. and another program at 4:30 p.m.
|
Patti Negri, renowned for her psychic abilities, will host “Hot Summer Seance,” at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321 Friday, Aug. 2 from 8-10 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee has announced the trophy award winners for the 2024 SCV Fourth of July Parade.
|
The United States Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, recently issued a ruling that will increase the city of Santa Clarita's authority to enforce public camping ordinances that dictate where homeless people can camp and sleep.
|
A night of nothing but military-related stories in music with a dash of micro-fiction/prose poetry by Robert Morgan Fisher will be at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321 Thursday, Aug. 1 from 8-10 p.m.
|
With wildfire smoke and reduced air quality affecting many California communities, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to take steps to protect themselves from air pollutants.
|
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an update for the excessive heat warning and advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for Los Angeles County.
|
|
Visit the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 on Tuesday, July 9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to create beautiful artwork from melting old crayons.
|
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting and Black and White Masquerade square dance 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.
|
Growing up in the 1980s, I have many fond memories of spending time with friends at the Skate-N-Place on Soledad Canyon Road.
|
1914
- Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story
]
|
The Canyon Theatre Guild will present Santa Clarita Regional Theatre's production of "Disney's The Little Mermaid" at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
|
The 92nd annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade attracted thousands to the streets of Old Town Newhall to cheer more than 100 parade entries representing politicians, scout troops, businesses, nonprofits, fraternal organizations and others.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled to discuss the transfer of William S. Hart Park to Los Angeles County at the Council's regular meeting Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m.
|
"Shrek Jr. The Musical," presented by Canyon Theatre Guild’s STARS program, will perform weekends from July 6 to July 14.
|
The history of the United States of America Flag was shared by Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 officers at their annual Flag Day Ceremony, which was held June 14.
|
1932
- Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story
]
|
Celebrate the Fourth of July in Santa Clarita with a full day of festive events including a run, pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks.
|
In an effort to prevent vehicle thefts or thefts from vehicles, remember the following simple safety tips.
