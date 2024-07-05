Aug. 2: ‘Hot Summer Séance’ with Patti Negri at The MAIN

Patti Negri, renowned for her psychic abilities, will host “Hot Summer Séance,” at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321 Friday, Aug. 2 from 8-10 p.m.

The event is designed to connect with past loved ones and spirits from the beyond. This unique gathering, presented by Earthly Beings Foundation in collaboration with The Main Theatre, promises an unforgettable experience for attendees seeking spiritual communication.

Tickets are $30 and space is extremely limited.

For more information and tickets visit the website.

