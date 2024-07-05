header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 5
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
Aug. 2: ‘Hot Summer Séance’ with Patti Negri at The MAIN
| Friday, Jul 5, 2024
PattiNegri

Patti Negri, renowned for her psychic abilities, will host “Hot Summer Séance,” at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321 Friday, Aug. 2 from 8-10 p.m.

The event is designed to connect with past loved ones and spirits from the beyond. This unique gathering, presented by Earthly Beings Foundation in collaboration with The Main Theatre, promises an unforgettable experience for attendees seeking spiritual communication.

Tickets are $30 and space is extremely limited.

For more information and tickets visit the website.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Santa Clarita to Begin Annual Road Rehab
Friday, Jul 5, 2024
Santa Clarita to Begin Annual Road Rehab
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual 2024 -2025 Road Rehab Program, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatments to improve city roadways.
FULL STORY...
SCV Fourth of July Parade Trophy Winners
Friday, Jul 5, 2024
SCV Fourth of July Parade Trophy Winners
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee has announced the trophy award winners for the 2024 SCV Fourth of July Parade.
FULL STORY...
SCOTUS Restores Local Authority to Enforce Camping Regulations
Friday, Jul 5, 2024
SCOTUS Restores Local Authority to Enforce Camping Regulations
The United States Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, recently issued a ruling that will increase the city of Santa Clarita's authority to enforce public camping ordinances that dictate where homeless people can camp and sleep.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 19: SCAA Features Artist Demo by Derek Harrison
The monthly meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, Aug. 19 will feature an artist demonstration by Derek Harrison. He will be conducting a portrait painting using a live model.
Aug. 19: SCAA Features Artist Demo by Derek Harrison
Aug. 10: Santa Clarita Document Shredding, Textile Drop-off Event
Burrtec Waste is hosting a free document shredding and textile drop-off event for city of Santa Clarita residents only on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. through noon at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Aug. 10: Santa Clarita Document Shredding, Textile Drop-off Event
Santa Clarita to Begin Annual Road Rehab
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual 2024 -2025 Road Rehab Program, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatments to improve city roadways.
Santa Clarita to Begin Annual Road Rehab
Youth Volleyball Registration in SCV Now Open
The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) registration for the 2024 fall program in the Santa Clarita Valley is now open.
Youth Volleyball Registration in SCV Now Open
July 10: Craig Newton’s Interactive Musical Program
The Valencia Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355 will host Craig Newton for an interactive musical program, Wednesday, July 10 at 4 p.m. and another program at 4:30 p.m.
July 10: Craig Newton’s Interactive Musical Program
Aug. 2: ‘Hot Summer Séance’ with Patti Negri at The MAIN
Patti Negri, renowned for her psychic abilities, will host “Hot Summer Seance,” at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321 Friday, Aug. 2 from 8-10 p.m.
Aug. 2: ‘Hot Summer Séance’ with Patti Negri at The MAIN
SCV Fourth of July Parade Trophy Winners
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee has announced the trophy award winners for the 2024 SCV Fourth of July Parade.
SCV Fourth of July Parade Trophy Winners
SCOTUS Restores Local Authority to Enforce Camping Regulations
The United States Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, recently issued a ruling that will increase the city of Santa Clarita's authority to enforce public camping ordinances that dictate where homeless people can camp and sleep.
SCOTUS Restores Local Authority to Enforce Camping Regulations
Aug. 1: A Night of Narrative Jokin’ Folkin’ Funny Story Songs at The MAIN
A night of nothing but military-related stories in music with a dash of micro-fiction/prose poetry by Robert Morgan Fisher will be at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321 Thursday, Aug. 1 from 8-10 p.m.
Aug. 1: A Night of Narrative Jokin’ Folkin’ Funny Story Songs at The MAIN
CDPH Urges Californians to Avoid Wildfire Smoke
With wildfire smoke and reduced air quality affecting many California communities, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to take steps to protect themselves from air pollutants.
CDPH Urges Californians to Avoid Wildfire Smoke
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Updated by County Health
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an update for the excessive heat warning and advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for Los Angeles County.
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Updated by County Health
July 9: Crayon Melting at Canyon Country Library
Visit the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 on Tuesday, July 9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to create beautiful artwork from melting old crayons.
July 9: Crayon Melting at Canyon Country Library
July 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host ‘Masquerade’ Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting and Black and White Masquerade square dance 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.
July 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host ‘Masquerade’ Square Dance
Cameron Smyth | The Rink is Rolling Along
Growing up in the 1980s, I have many fond memories of spending time with friends at the Skate-N-Place on Soledad Canyon Road.
Cameron Smyth | The Rink is Rolling Along
Today in SCV History (July 5)
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
July 20-Aug. 11: ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’ at Performing Arts Center
The Canyon Theatre Guild will present Santa Clarita Regional Theatre's production of "Disney's The Little Mermaid" at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
July 20-Aug. 11: ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’ at Performing Arts Center
SCV Parade Marches Through Old Town Newhall
The 92nd annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade attracted thousands to the streets of Old Town Newhall to cheer more than 100 parade entries representing politicians, scout troops, businesses, nonprofits, fraternal organizations and others.
SCV Parade Marches Through Old Town Newhall
City to Discuss Hart Park Transfer from L.A. County
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled to discuss the transfer of William S. Hart Park to Los Angeles County at the Council's regular meeting Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m.
City to Discuss Hart Park Transfer from L.A. County
‘Shrek Jr. The Musical’ Coming to Canyon Theatre Guild
"Shrek Jr. The Musical," presented by Canyon Theatre Guild’s STARS program, will perform weekends from July 6 to July 14.
‘Shrek Jr. The Musical’ Coming to Canyon Theatre Guild
Elks Lodge Honors American Flag at Annual Ceremony
The history of the United States of America Flag was shared by Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 officers at their annual Flag Day Ceremony, which was held June 14.
Elks Lodge Honors American Flag at Annual Ceremony
Today in SCV History (July 4)
1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
Celebrate Fourth of July in the Santa Clarita Valley
Celebrate the Fourth of July in Santa Clarita with a full day of festive events including a run, pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks.
Celebrate Fourth of July in the Santa Clarita Valley
Sheriff’s Department Gives Vehicle Theft Awareness Tips
In an effort to prevent vehicle thefts or thefts from vehicles, remember the following simple safety tips.
Sheriff’s Department Gives Vehicle Theft Awareness Tips
SCVNews.com