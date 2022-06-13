July 9: Lord Chamberlain Gala Honors Patti Rasmussen

The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival will host the Lord Chamberlain Gala recognizing significant contributions of support of the arts in our community and the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival.

This year’s inductee to the Court of the Lord Chamberlain is Patti Rasmussen a long time education activist, arts patron and supporter, former board member for the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival and City of Santa Clarita Arts Commissioner.

Come and celebrate the opening of the 12th season of free Shakespeare, the Summer Theatre Festival and the return to outdoor performances.

Saturday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m.

At The MAIN Theater,

24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321

Can’t attend the event? Consider making a donation in honor of this year’s Lord Chamberlain Inductee.

Tickets to the gala are $65 each and include dinner, wine, dessert, special preview of the Summer Festival and induction ceremony.

To purchase tickets visit Lord Chamberlain Gala.

All proceeds support the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, Summer Theatre Festival and educational programing. Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is a 501(c)3, non-profit public benefit organization.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...