July 9: Lord Chamberlain Gala Honors Patti Rasmussen

The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival will host the Lord Chamberlain Gala recognizing significant contributions of support of the arts in our community and the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival.
This year’s inductee to the Court of the Lord Chamberlain is Patti Rasmussen a long time education activist, arts patron and supporter, former board member for the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival and City of Santa Clarita Arts Commissioner.
Come and celebrate the opening of the 12th season of free Shakespeare, the Summer Theatre Festival and the return to outdoor performances.
Saturday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m.
At The MAIN Theater,
24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321
Can’t attend the event? Consider making a donation in honor of this year’s Lord Chamberlain Inductee.
Tickets to the gala are $65 each and include dinner, wine, dessert, special preview of the Summer Festival and induction ceremony.
All proceeds support the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, Summer Theatre Festival and educational programing. Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is a 501(c)3, non-profit public benefit organization.
The Santa Clarita Ballet Company is returning to the stage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on June 11 with live performances of the classic fairytale “Cinderella.”
The Santa Clarita Community Hiking Club will hold a hike Saturday, June 11 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The "Beat the Heat at Mentryville 4 Mile Lollypop Loop up via Johnson Park" hike cover about four miles with a 580-foot ascent.
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to name Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. as the new garbage hauler for residential and commercial solid waste for Santa Clarita at its regular meeting Tuesday, June 14.
Small-town girls, city boys and everyone in between have much to look forward to this summer in Santa Clarita as the annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, return in July and August.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was notified that a bat was handled by one or more individuals, including a group of children, at the Malibu Café at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Earlier in 2022, the city of Santa Clarita received a pair of awards from state agencies recognizing the achievement of two projects that enhance traffic and pedestrian safety. The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Project and the “Pedestrian Scramble” signal phase near Santa Clarita Elementary and Arroyo Seco Junior High earned top honors for their innovative solutions to complex issues.
My name is Shefali Sharma and I am a San Diego State University student and a resident of Santa Clarita. I am reaching out as a concerned citizen of Santa Clarita to garner support for the Save Soil movement, which aims to save soil from extinction by raising awareness among 3.5 billion people (60% of the world’s voting population) and increasing organic content in soil to a minimum of 3-6% through policy changes across all nations.
