Aug. 2: Laughs for a Cause Celebrates 50th for SI of Valencia

Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced “Laughs for a Cause,” a special event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Soroptimist of Valencia. The philanthropic club was chartered in the Santa Clarita Valley in December of 1974.

“Laughs for a Cause” will benefit the dream programs of Soroptimist International including the “Live Your Dream” and “Dream it Be it” programs.

These programs further the club’s mission since 1974 of improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to economic empowerment. Enjoy an evening of laughter, community and impact on Aug. 2 at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Canyon Theatre Guild,

24242 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Featured Performers include:

Stephen Thomas

Debi Gutierrez

Steve Mazan

Early bird tickets are available for $100 until July 1. After July 1 tickets will increase in price to $125 each.

Ticket are on sale now. To purchase tickets and support SI of Valencia visit https://sivalencia.org/events/fundraiser-bid-lfac.

Soroptimist International of Valencia: Soroptimist International of Valencia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women and girls through education, leadership and service. Learn more at SIValencia.org.

