Aug. 2: The MAIN’s Art Tank Explores Settings, Properties

Once again, it’s time for Art Tank at the MAIN Theater. Art Tank will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m.

This free informal discussion and interactive brainstorming session’s topic is “Settings and Properties.”

It will include discussion on set building and prop acquisition. It will also include ideas and tips for set building, as well as how to find props for a production.

This event will encourage brainstorming, suggestions, sharing new tips and tricks, answering questions and sharing thoughts and ideas.

All lovers of theater are welcome to attend especially actors, directors and producers of theater projects. This is a great place for experienced pros and excited newbies interested in the world of theater production to discuss experiences and projects.

All are welcome who want to get their theater thoughts flowing.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

For further information click here.

