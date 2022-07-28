Aug. 20: City Hosting Preserving Newhall Community Day

To educate residents on available services and how they can take an active role in preserving their neighborhoods, the city of Santa Clarita’s Community Preservation division will hold a Preserving Newhall Community Day on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Preserving Newhall Community Day event is the first in a planned series to meet with and assist residents throughout Santa Clarita.

Preserving Newhall Community Day is a one-day clean-up event where City staff will coordinate street sweeping, bulky item pick-up, trash and recycling drop-off, graffiti removal and other community beautification services. Residents will receive education and information on these services and learn how they can take advantage of them throughout the year.

Ahead of the event on Saturday, Aug. 20, City staff will hold an Information Session at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch on Thursday, August 18, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. At this session, residents will receive detailed information on the Preserving Newhall Community Day and learn how to participate in the bulky item pick-up and trash and recycling drop-off services.

For more information on the upcoming Preserving Newhall Community Day, please contact the Community Preservation division at (661) 286-4076.

