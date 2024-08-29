Aug. 29: Circle K Holds Labor Day weekend Fuel Day Pop-Up

As travelers gear up for one last summer adventure this Labor Day weekend, Circle K is helping customers soak up the end of the season with a major fuel discount at its West Coast locations.

The global convenience store chain is offering up to 40 cents* off per gallon of fuel on Thursday, Aug. 29, between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating Circle K locations throughout California, Oregon and Washington. In addition to a discount at the pump, drivers can quench their thirst with any size Polar Pop for only 79 cents, and snag reusable fuel cards good for free savings through the end of the year.

“With summer coming to an end, we want to help our customers squeeze every last drop of adventure with a Fuel Day Pop-Up Event just in time for Labor Day weekend,” said George Wilkins, Vice President of Operations, Circle K West Coast Business Unit. “We are committed to helping make road trip memories possible without breaking the bank, which is why we’re inviting travelers on the West Coast to save a little cash at the pump and focus on their summer plans.”

The Fuel Day Pop-up and Polar Pop discounts will only be available at participating Circle K locations in California, Oregon and Washington. Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator.

*Up to 40 cents per gallon in certain states in accordance with applicable laws. Fuel discount per gallon starts on Aug. 29, 2024, at 4 p.m. (local time) and ends August 29 at 7 p.m. (local time) at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated fuel locations in California, Oregon and Washington, while supplies last. The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time.

