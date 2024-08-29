header image

August 28
1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Aug. 29: Circle K Holds Labor Day weekend Fuel Day Pop-Up
| Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
Water drop


As travelers gear up for one last summer adventure this Labor Day weekend, Circle K is helping customers soak up the end of the season with a major fuel discount at its West Coast locations.

The global convenience store chain is offering up to 40 cents* off per gallon of fuel on Thursday, Aug. 29, between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating Circle K locations throughout California, Oregon and Washington. In addition to a discount at the pump, drivers can quench their thirst with any size Polar Pop for only 79 cents, and snag reusable fuel cards good for free savings through the end of the year.

“With summer coming to an end, we want to help our customers squeeze every last drop of adventure with a Fuel Day Pop-Up Event just in time for Labor Day weekend,” said George Wilkins, Vice President of Operations, Circle K West Coast Business Unit. “We are committed to helping make road trip memories possible without breaking the bank, which is why we’re inviting travelers on the West Coast to save a little cash at the pump and focus on their summer plans.”

The Fuel Day Pop-up and Polar Pop discounts will only be available at participating Circle K locations in California, Oregon and Washington. Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator.

*Up to 40 cents per gallon in certain states in accordance with applicable laws. Fuel discount per gallon starts on Aug. 29, 2024, at 4 p.m. (local time) and ends August 29 at 7 p.m. (local time) at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated fuel locations in California, Oregon and Washington, while supplies last. The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 28
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Sept. 19: All For Kids Host Virtual Foster Care Orientations
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Aug. 29: Circle K Holds Labor Day weekend Fuel Day Pop-Up
As travelers gear up for one last summer adventure this Labor Day weekend, Circle K is helping customers soak up the end of the season with a major fuel discount at its West Coast locations.
Sept. 12: Valley Industry Association Hosts 2024 Candidate Forums
The Valley Industry Association is set to host a series of Candidate Forums, offering the community an invaluable opportunity to engage with candidates vying for key positions in the upcoming Nov. 5, 2024, election.
363 Small Businesses Awarded $4m through L.A. County’s Entertainment Business Interruption Fund Grant Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the County Film Office awarded $4 million to 363 COVID-19 impacted small and micro businesses supporting the entertainment industry through the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund Grant program.
California Launches “Facts Fight Fentanyl” Campaign to Combat Overdoses
The California Department of Public Health announced the launch of “Facts Fight Fentanyl,” a new statewide public education campaign to ensure Californians know the dangers of fentanyl and have the information they need to prevent overdoses and save lives.
Aug. 30: CHP Prepares for Labor Day Traffic
As the Labor Day holiday approaches, the California Highway Patrol is launching a statewide enforcement effort to keep the public safe on the road through the holiday weekend.
Aug. 30: Kick off Labor Day at The CUBE
The Labor Day Tournament is making its grand return to The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by Fivepoint Valencia.
Providence Holy Cross Foundation Welcomes New Chief Philanthropy Officer
Providence Holy Cross Foundation has named Joanne Reyes as chief philanthropy officer to lead fundraising initiatives to enhance and expand Providence Holy Cross Medical Center’s services and programs.
Santa Clarita Public Library is Helping Kids Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Reach 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten with the Santa Clarita Public Library’s resources and tools.
Ryan Theule Vice President of COC Canyon Country Campus Resigns
Ryan Theule, vice president of the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus announced Tuesday, Aug. 27 that he leaving his position as head of the COC Canyon Country campus to take a position with his church.
Magic Mountain Fright Fest Institutes New Chaperone Policy
Attendees at Six Flag Magic Mountain's annual Halloween event, Fright Fest Extreme, 15 years old or younger, must now be accompanied by an adult chaperone.
The 37th Annual Spotlight Program Seeks Students
The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program.
Walk Through History: Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park Tours
California State Parks invites you to embark on a unique guided tour of Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park this fall. For a limited time starting mid-September, guests can visit this historic Native American village site, view ancient rock art and immerse themselves in the history, sacred lore and living culture of the Kawaiisu people.
Santa Clarita Youth in Government
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applications from high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in the Santa Clarita Youth in Government program.
Oct. 19-20: Agua Dulce Winery Fall Craft Fair
Attention all artisans, food enthusiasts and craft lovers, Agua Dulce Winery will host a Fall Craft Fair, Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20.
Oct. 5: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program
The city of Santa Clarita and Green Santa Clarita will host a class on Saturday, Oct. 5, 9-10 a.m., regarding the importance of rainwater harvesting and proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels.
West Coast Awarded $102M to Install Truck Charging Stations
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $102 million for a multi-state West Coast corridor that will boost an emissions-free freight movement of goods locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.
Sept. 21: Volunteers Needed for River Rally Cleanup
Volunteer registration is now open for the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Severe Weather Strains Red Cross Blood Supply
The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood emergency as remnants of Hurricane Debby and other severe weather events across the country have further complicated efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply.
Oct. 3: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Thursday, Oct. 3.
SCV Water Polo Players Compete in USA Water Polo Junior Olympics
Five athletes from the Santa Clarita Valley have participated in their first USA Water Polo Junior Olympics Water Polo Tournament. The athletes participated at the event held at the end of July in the San Francisco Bay area.
