Aug. 3: Back-to-School Bonanza at Tejon Outlets

The Outlets at Tejon are helping kids get ready for the new school year with its Back-to-School Bonanza happening Saturday, Aug. 3, beginning at 1 p.m.

Free school supplies will be handed out at multiple stations spread throughout the outlets.

Stations will include the following supplies: backpacks, pencils, binder paper, Crayola’s, colored pencils, erasers, rulers, folders, binders and glue sticks.

Supplies will be handed out beginning at 1 p.m. and will continue until they run out.

A map of the supply stations will be available at each station to assist in planning. We hope that you’ll join us for this day of fun and pick up your school supplies while doing a little back-to-school shopping.

Store Hours:

Monday

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some store hours may vary from center hours. Please visit the Our Stores tab to review all individual store hours or contact the store directly for details. For more information on Outlets at Tejon, visit https://www.tejonoutlets.com/.

