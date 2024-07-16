header image

1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
| Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
Mission Opera gala - FB Cover(1620 x 924 px)

Mission Opera has announced the fundraising gala, “An Evening of Elegance,” will be held Saturday, Aug 3.

“We are excited to host ‘An Evening of Elegance’ and bring our community together for an evening of musical enchantment and support for the arts,” said Joshua Wentz, Artistic Director and Founder at Mission Opera. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase the incredible talent within our company and to engage with our patrons in a meaningful and memorable way.”

“An Evening of Elegance” will begin with an outdoor cocktail hour from 6:30-8 p.m., where guests will be serenaded by live music from a brass quintet and a harp player. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of handcrafted hors d’oeuvres while mingling and participating in a raffle and silent auction, featuring an array of exclusive items.

Following the cocktail hour, guests will move indoors to enjoy a dessert table and performances by Mission Opera’s talented singers. The evening will conclude with the announcement of silent auction and raffle winners.

Mission Opera is a community-based non-profit opera company dedicated to bringing the transformative power of opera to audiences of all ages. Through innovative programming, educational outreach and engaging performances, Mission Opera aims to inspire and uplift the community with the beauty of opera. Mission Opera is a 501(c)3 educational charity.

All proceeds from “An Evening of Elegance” will support Mission Opera’s ongoing efforts to provide accessible and high-quality opera experiences to diverse audiences.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 3.

Time: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Location: Valencia Summit Clubhouse, 24600 Del Monte Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Tickets are $100 each and available now at www.missionopera.com or https://our.show/mogala2024. Use promo code ELEGANT15 for a 15% discount on tickets purchased by July 20.

For more information, to register, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.missionopera.com or contact nelya@missionopera.com.

mission opera 2
SCVNews.com