Aug. 4: New Valencia Farmers Market To Open

The new Valencia Farmers Market will be open Sunday, Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be open at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Navigation Avenue, 27426 Navigation Ave., Valencia, CA 91381.

The market’s location is easy to see and has easy access and ample parking.

The new Valencia market will be held each Sunday and managed by California Farm Direct Markets, which operates the Saturday Old Town Newhall and the Wednesday Canyon Country Farmers Markets.

“This new venue expands local choices for freshly harvested produce,” said Market Manager Larry McClements. “I’m delighted to get the Valencia market open, and to welcome new and regular customers.”

The market will draw from Valencia’s surrounding areas for food products and ready to eat foods, with offerings sold by the growers.

“Our market is run by our Santa Clarita Valley-based team,” said McClements.

McClements is a Santa Clarita resident and began selling produce for a farmer at the Newhall Farmers Market, taking over operations in 2019, when the former manager retired.

The new Valencia market is a certified farmers market licensed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Los Angeles County Agriculture.

To stay up to date with opening announcements and news, follow the Valencia Farmers Market on Facebook or Instagram or visit https://valenciafm.com.

