Aug. 6: Abby Road Beatles Tribute Band at SCV Senior Center

Bella Vida Events presents: Abbey Road A Tribute to the Beatles Concert on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. This free event at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is expected to attract a capacity crowd so pre-registration will be required.

“Abbey Road” has provided the ultimate Beatles tribute show for more than three decades. Originally formed in Northeast Ohio in 1983, “Abbey Road” is rated in the top five of Beatles Tribute bands in the world. “Abbey Road” performs with the same guitars, Vox amplifiers and drums that the Fab Four used in their concerts and has five costume changes from Ed Sullivan to Sgt. Pepper. “Abbey Road” continues to sell out concerts because of their passion for the music.

Please note this event is free of charge, but donations are greatly appreciated. Light refreshments will be provided.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Bring a sweater or jacket, it might get chilly. Friendly reminder to please leave your animal friends at home.

To register please visit Abby Road Concert at Bella Vida.

Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center

27180 Golden Valley Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

