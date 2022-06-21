header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 21
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
Aug. 6: Abby Road Beatles Tribute Band at SCV Senior Center
| Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Abby Road Tribute Band

Bella Vida Events presents: Abbey Road A Tribute to the Beatles Concert on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. This free event at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is expected to attract a capacity crowd so pre-registration will be required.

“Abbey Road” has provided the ultimate Beatles tribute show for more than three decades. Originally formed in Northeast Ohio in 1983, “Abbey Road” is rated in the top five of Beatles Tribute bands in the world. “Abbey Road” performs with the same guitars, Vox amplifiers and drums that the Fab Four used in their concerts and has five costume changes from Ed Sullivan to Sgt. Pepper. “Abbey Road” continues to sell out concerts because of their passion for the music.

Please note this event is free of charge, but donations are greatly appreciated. Light refreshments will be provided.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Bring a sweater or jacket, it might get chilly. Friendly reminder to please leave your animal friends at home.

To register please visit Abby Road Concert at Bella Vida.

Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center

27180 Golden Valley Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Aug. 6: Abby Road Beatles Tribute Band at SCV Senior Center

Aug. 6: Abby Road Beatles Tribute Band at SCV Senior Center
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...

June 22: Landmark Opera Company Stages ‘Carmen’ in the SCV

June 22: Landmark Opera Company Stages ‘Carmen’ in the SCV
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...

July 10: Sierra Hillbillies Patriotic T-Shirt Dance

July 10: Sierra Hillbillies Patriotic T-Shirt Dance
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
FULL STORY...

July 2: Celebrate Summer at Westfield Valencia Town Center

July 2: Celebrate Summer at Westfield Valencia Town Center
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
FULL STORY...

SCAA Presenting New ‘Time and Space’ Exhibit

SCAA Presenting New ‘Time and Space’ Exhibit
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: