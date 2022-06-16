Aug. 7: Sierra Hillbillies Beach Ball Dance

Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will have a ball on Thursday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m., with Arizona caller Rick Gittelman calling their Beach Ball Dance.

The event will take place at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, which is located at 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita. The price is $10 per dancer.

Casual attire is always welcome. Proof of vaccination needed, and masks as required by regulations on dance day. Come join the Social Square Dance fun!

For more information, call (661) 262-9575 or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.

You can also find them on Facebook.

