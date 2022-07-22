Beach Ball cropped

Aug. 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host Beach Ball Dance

Uploaded: , Friday, Jul 22, 2022

By Press Release

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will host a Beach Ball dance on Aug. 7, with Arizona caller Rick Gittelman. The fun will begin at 2 p.m., at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita. The price is $10 per dancer.

Casual attire is always welcome! Proof of vaccination needed, and masks as required by regulations on dance day. Come join the Social square dance fun! For information, call (661) 262-9575 or visit the Sierra Hillbillies website.

You can also check out the Sierra Hillbillies Facebook as well.

beachball flier

No Comments for : Aug. 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host Beach Ball Dance


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Aug. 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host Beach Ball Dance

    Aug. 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host Beach Ball Dance

    58 mins ago
  • July 28: Free International Film Screening ‘T is for Taj Mahal’

    July 28: Free International Film Screening ‘T is for Taj Mahal’

    1 hour ago
  • Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser Celebrates ‘A Night in Hollywood’ at SCV Senior Center

    Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser Celebrates ‘A Night in Hollywood’ at SCV Senior Center

    2 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 22)

    Today in SCV History (July 22)

    12 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Announces Summer Lineup

    Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Announces Summer Lineup

    18 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Film Office Announces Record Numbers

    Santa Clarita Film Office Announces Record Numbers

    19 hours ago
  • Two Local Programs Receiving L.A. County Arts Grant

    Two Local Programs Receiving L.A. County Arts Grant

    21 hours ago
  • Marcia Mayeda | How Old is Your Pet, Really?

    Marcia Mayeda | How Old is Your Pet, Really?

    23 hours ago
  • Nov. 13: Soroptimist SCV’s 11th Annual Fashion Show

    Nov. 13: Soroptimist SCV’s 11th Annual Fashion Show

    1 day ago
  • City Seeking Local Feedback on Proposed Public Safety Grant

    City Seeking Local Feedback on Proposed Public Safety Grant

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.