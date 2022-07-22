Aug. 7: Sierra Hillbillies Host Beach Ball Dance

Uploaded: , Friday, Jul 22, 2022

By Press Release

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will host a Beach Ball dance on Aug. 7, with Arizona caller Rick Gittelman. The fun will begin at 2 p.m., at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita. The price is $10 per dancer.

Casual attire is always welcome! Proof of vaccination needed, and masks as required by regulations on dance day. Come join the Social square dance fun! For information, call (661) 262-9575 or visit the Sierra Hillbillies website.

You can also check out the Sierra Hillbillies Facebook as well.

