Aug. 8: Grand Opening at Wild Fork

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1981
- Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story
]
|
A Grand Opening ribbon cutting will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 at noon by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at Wild Fork.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, July 9 introduced by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Janice Hahn to reform Los Angeles County government by expanding the board to nine supervisors and to establish an office of County Executive to be elected directly by voters.
|
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that five bills in her legislative package have advanced onto the Senate floor. Additionally, one bill is now on the Governor's desk awaiting a signature.
|
The Department of Transportation in cooperation with Security Paving has announced a long-term lane closure on Northbound Interstate 5 starting the night of Wednesday, July 10.
|
Cuban artist, Yanier Lopez, invites the public to experience his various painting techniques and styles at a solo art exhibit entitled, “A New Face”
|
The California Department of Transportation advises the public that a helicopter will be used in a highway project on State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway, on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16-17.
|
Standout Hart High School varsity baseball alum Tyler Glasnow has been named as one of six Los Angeles Dodgers who have earned a berth in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game to be held Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Glasnow, a pitcher who joined the Dodgers in the off season, will be making his All-Star debut.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced that Jey Wagner has stepped down from his role as President and CEO effective Monday, July 8.
|
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Thursday, June 27.
|
Green Santa Clarita urges residents to take the Plastic Free July Challenge. Plastic Free July is a global movement that encourages millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution. Reducing the use of single-use plastics means reducing litter that pollutes the land and waterways and also reducing waste that ultimately ends up in the landfill.
|
1939
- Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story
]
|
Last year, The Master's University alum Emily Curtis (’09) published a book titled “Hope in the Mourning: A Hope-Filled Guide Through Grief,” which contains both first-hand testimonies of suffering and biblical wisdom for navigating such trials.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
|
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced Monday the Measure A Acquisition-Only Competitive Grant Program, releasing $14.5 million in funding opportunities for parkland acquisitions throughout Los Angeles County.
|
The Child & Family Center is the only organization in Santa Clarita that provides domestic violence services for individuals and their children who are in abusive relationships.
|
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Thursday as high temperatures have been forecast.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 8 - Sunday, July 14.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m.
|
I am pleased to say that during our last City Council meeting in June, our City Council adopted yet another on-time, balanced budget for the 2024/25 Fiscal Year.
|
First City Credit Union, in partnership with Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, announces the kickoff of the inaugural "Christmas in July" toy drive, an initiative to replenish the toy inventory for DPSS' Toy Loan Program, which has been serving the Los Angeles County community since the 1930s.
|
1997
- Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story
]
|
1949
- Incorporation of Castaic Saddle Club; holds rodeos near future Castaic Lake (lower lagoon) [story
]
|
Registration for the city of Santa Clarita Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers After School Programs will begin on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.