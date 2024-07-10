Aug. 8: Grand Opening at Wild Fork

A Grand Opening ribbon cutting will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 at noon by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at Wild Fork, 24175 Magic Mountain Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Wild Fork is a modern-day meat and seafood market on a mission to change the way people shop for and eat protein. The new 4,600 square-foot grocery store will replaced Active Ride Shop and is the second Wild Fork Foods in Los Angeles. It is the fourth location in California and the 20th location in the United States.

Wild Fork started out of Florida in 2019 and has since expanded to Pennsylvania and Illinois before heading to the West Coast.

It sells healthy organic meat and seafood, as well as a variety of other products.

For more information about the SCV Chamber visit scvchamber.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...