Barger Honors Posh Sweets During Women’s Small Business Month

October is National Women’s Small Business Month and to celebrate Los Angeles County Fifth District Superviser Kathryn Barger honored three Fifth District small business owners at the Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Viana Ramos from Posh Sweets Bakery in Santa Clarita, Gloria Huss from Monrovia Floral & Flower Delivery in Monrovia and Nikki High from Octavia’s Bookshelf in Pasadena each received a certificate of recogntion from Barger during the ceremony.

Posh Sweets is an online bakery offering custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies, pasteries and other bakery products. Visit Posh Sweets to place an order.

“Each of these women have unique businesses, powerful life stories and a shared commitment to their communities. Whether they’ve owned their business for decades, or just launched this year, each of them has made a meaningful impact,” said Barger. “As our honorees would tell you, owning a business isn’t easy, but it is a worthwhile labor of love. I encourage you to support their businesses and your own favorite local businesses across the Fifth District.”

To hear the honorees’ inspirational stories, click here to watch the presentation.

