Barger Issues Statement on L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ Approval of $49.2 Billion Supplemental Budget

Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement commenting on the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the final $49.2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25:

“Los Angeles County’s budget may seem large, but our approach must be prudent and keep a laser focus on investing in our Board’s top priorities and delivering public services to cities who contract with our County and our unincorporated communities.

I applaud the $2 million allocated to curb illegal dumping, which will go a long way to help Antelope Valley communities. North County residents in particular are suffering from this pollution which has reached crisis proportions and deserve environmental justice. This illegal activity must be stopped in its tracks.

I am also proud that our County is continuing to fund more mental health services, beds, and personnel. As I’ve always said, healing trauma and substance abuse addiction is at the root of nearly every focal policy area of our Board–from accomplishing reforms in the County’s jails, to helping our homeless remain housed, to supporting foster youth so they can reach their full potential. Those efforts are a worthy investment.

Our CEO also wisely emphasized that we’re facing an era of austerity. There are stark fiscal realities created by thousands of AB 218 sexual abuse claims that’ll undoubtedly place big demands on the County’s budget. It’s critical that we continue spending responsibly, living within our means while still doing right by victims.”

The adoption of this supplemental budget is the final phase in Los Angeles County’s annual budgeting process. It accounts for final revenue estimates based on the County’s collection of property taxes, sales taxes, and cost savings. More information about the County’s budgeting process can be found here.

