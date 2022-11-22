Barger Lauds Newsom’s Emergency Proclamation for I-5 Repairs

In a letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs Caltrans to request FEMA assistance for road repairs to the Interstate 5 freeway.

“On behalf of the Fifth District communities impacted by the Route Fire and its aftermath, I would like to relay a deep appreciation for your continued support and mobilization of state resources,” Barger noted in her letter. “When I wrote to you in September, I highlighted the cascading negative effects that the closure of the I-5 North was creating for intercity travel and local mobility, and also noted the importance of completing…emergency repairs in advance of the holiday season. While major construction activities continue, I am greatly pleased that a critical fourth northbound I-5 lane was recently reopened to traffic in time for Thanksgiving.”

The timeliness of the repairs was highlighted in Supervisor Barger’s message and it was also a focal point in her initial letter to the Governor that asked for his support – and with good reason. An increase in the number of motorists expected to hit the road during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday is expected, according to the American Automobile Association’s annual holiday travel forecast.

Supervisor Barger also commended Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol for their collaboration and support. “These agencies have been instrumental in supporting the County’s efforts to minimize impacts experienced by commuters, the surrounding Castaic community, and the broader Santa Clarita Valley due to the I-5 North damage.”

