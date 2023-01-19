header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
49°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 19
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’ Comes to Canyon Theatre Guild
| Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Beehive 1

“Beehive: The 60s Musical” opens Friday, Jan. 21, at the Canyon Theatre Guild. Created by Larry Gallagher, this jukebox musical plays every weekend until Feb. 26. This non-stop journey follows 8 women through the decade of the 60’s as they bring to life their memories of the music that shaped them. Paying tribute to every female singer, from iconic girl groups including the Shirelles, the Ronettes and the Supremes, to legendary solo artists like Leslie Gore, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner — there’s something for everyone!

Under the direction of Ingrid Boydston and vocal direction of Leslie Berra, this show features the talents of Le’a Jefferson, Kelly Miyake, Katrina Negrete, Jacqueline Rich, Arianna Sonnenburg, Jill Scott, Sarah Stoddard and Megan Vargas.

When asked where she drew inspiration for the show, Boydston said, “I am one of five daughters. We spent a major portion of our childhood singing, dancing, and if possible dressing up in the living room pretending to be the voices we heard on the radio and our records.”

She hopes audiences embrace “that crazy joy, that almost indefinable feeling of happiness that only music can bring.”
Multi-talented vocal director Lesie Berra was recruited from Nashville, Tennessee to enhance the vocal stylings of the cast.

She remarks, “To quote John Denver, ‘Gee, it’s good to be back home again.’ I am thrilled to return to the Canyon Theatre Guild, working on Beehive with such a high caliber cast and crew. This show features my favorite genre of music, especially the amazing harmonies that are flawlessly executed by the stellar cast!”

Called “A rafter-raising musical!” by People Magazine and “Pure irresistible fun” by the New York Times.

The Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

For reservations, call The Canyon Theatre Guild at (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/beehive.

Beehive 4

Beehive 3

Beehive 2
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’ Comes to Canyon Theatre Guild

‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’ Comes to Canyon Theatre Guild
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
"Beehive: The 60s Musical" opens Friday, Jan. 21, at the Canyon Theatre Guild.
FULL STORY...

Mar. 14: Glen Miller Orchestra Returns to SCV

Mar. 14: Glen Miller Orchestra Returns to SCV
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only concert at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

April 30: SCAA Hosting Spring Festival, Art Sale at Le Chene

April 30: SCAA Hosting Spring Festival, Art Sale at Le Chene
Monday, Jan 16, 2023
Members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding a spring festival in the garden at Le Chene French Cuisine on Sunday, April 30.
FULL STORY...

Damage to Building Prompts Changes to ARTree’s Class Schedules

Damage to Building Prompts Changes to ARTree’s Class Schedules
Monday, Jan 16, 2023
ARTree Community Arts Center has made some changes to its class schedule due to some building damage from a hit and run.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos

Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos
Monday, Jan 16, 2023
Pay a visit to Rancho Camulos Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., to experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to the ranch, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, "Ramona."
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 24: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, beginning with a special/closed meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Jan. 24: City Council Regular Meeting
‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’ Comes to Canyon Theatre Guild
"Beehive: The 60s Musical" opens Friday, Jan. 21, at the Canyon Theatre Guild.
‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’ Comes to Canyon Theatre Guild
SCVEDC Highlights Local Film Industry, Wellness Forum in New Blog
In its most recent blog, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is highlighting the local film industry  thriving, the upcoming health and wellness forum, the California Competes tax credit application period and Santa Clarita's premier job board. 
SCVEDC Highlights Local Film Industry, Wellness Forum in New Blog
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | Where We Were Then, Where We Are Now
As we prepare for the upcoming Winter Sports Championships, I am struck by where we were approximately one year ago to where we are today.
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | Where We Were Then, Where We Are Now
Jan. 23: North L.A. County Transportation Coalition JPA Board Meeting
The next North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m., in Lancaster.
Jan. 23: North L.A. County Transportation Coalition JPA Board Meeting
City Accepting ‘Youth Arts Showcase’ Submissions
The city of Santa Clarita seeks local youth and student artists to submit entries for the 7th annual Youth Arts Showcase, which will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market Street.
City Accepting ‘Youth Arts Showcase’ Submissions
Thursday COVID Roundup: 36 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 31 additional deaths and 1,502 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 36 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
SCV Chamber of Commerce Upcoming Events
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce have a number of upcoming forums and events that are geared to equip and help navigate some of the important issues the business community will be facing this year.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Upcoming Events
State Superintendent Launches Webinar Series to Combat Chronic Absenteeism
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond convened a panel of experts today to speak about strategies to combat chronic absenteeism. 
State Superintendent Launches Webinar Series to Combat Chronic Absenteeism
Mar. 14: Glen Miller Orchestra Returns to SCV
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only concert at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m.
Mar. 14: Glen Miller Orchestra Returns to SCV
County Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Warning
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:
County Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Warning
April 30: Soroptimist International of Valencia Presents ‘Gentlemen for a Cause’
Soroptimist International of Valencia is looking for a few good gentlemen and ladies. Grab a Stetson and some boots and get ready to “giddyup” for the ride of a lifetime.
April 30: Soroptimist International of Valencia Presents ‘Gentlemen for a Cause’
COC to Receive $5 Million in Federal Funding
The Santa Clarita Community College District will receive more than $5 million in federal funding to purchase equipment required to provide high-quality training in robotic automation production, Non-Destructive Inspections of aircraft, and firefighting.
COC to Receive $5 Million in Federal Funding
Marcia Mayeda | Keeping Pets, Families Together
Traditionally, animal shelters (including DACC) responded to the plight of homeless animals by admitting them into care and making best efforts to reunite lost pets with their owners or place homeless pets with new families.
Marcia Mayeda | Keeping Pets, Families Together
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Reports 28 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,414 new cases countywide and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Reports 28 New Cases
CSUN Prof Exploring Ways to Detect Cancer in its Early Stages
By detecting cancer mutations, California State University, Northridge associate professor of biology Cristian Ruiz and his collaborators at Weill Cornell Medicine developed a new method for detecting cancer in its early stages. 
CSUN Prof Exploring Ways to Detect Cancer in its Early Stages
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 16 – Sunday, Jan. 22.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 63 Deaths, 3,217 New Cases Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 63 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,217 new cases countywide and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 63 Deaths, 3,217 New Cases Since Saturday
Feb. 7: Chamber Presents Fourth Annual Health, Wellness Forum – Mental Health
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the Fourth Annual Health & Wellness Forum - Mental Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. The forum will be held at The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Feb. 7: Chamber Presents Fourth Annual Health, Wellness Forum – Mental Health
Advanced Bionics to Pay Over $12 Million for Alleged False Claims for Cochlear Implant Processors
Advanced Bionics LLC, a Valencia, California-based manufacturer of cochlear implant system devices, has agreed to pay more than $12 million to resolve allegations that it misled federal health care programs regarding the radio-frequency emissions generated by some of its cochlear implant processors.
Advanced Bionics to Pay Over $12 Million for Alleged False Claims for Cochlear Implant Processors
LAPH Reports COVID-19 Impacts Seniors, People Living in High Poverty Areas
Los Angeles County Public Health reports that the most recent data, collected during a 90-day period ending Jan. 3, on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in L.A. County show there’s a need for the community to continue collective efforts to protect seniors and people living in areas of high poverty as they suffer worse outcomes than other county residents.
LAPH Reports COVID-19 Impacts Seniors, People Living in High Poverty Areas
Feb. 10: ‘PTSD 911’ Documentary, Dinner Night
Mark your calendar for Friday Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Exclusively First Responders in partnership with Guardians SCV presents: Dinner and a Movie for a cause, featuring the documentary film "PTSD 911."
Feb. 10: ‘PTSD 911’ Documentary, Dinner Night
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: