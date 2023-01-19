‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’ Comes to Canyon Theatre Guild

“Beehive: The 60s Musical” opens Friday, Jan. 21, at the Canyon Theatre Guild. Created by Larry Gallagher, this jukebox musical plays every weekend until Feb. 26. This non-stop journey follows 8 women through the decade of the 60’s as they bring to life their memories of the music that shaped them. Paying tribute to every female singer, from iconic girl groups including the Shirelles, the Ronettes and the Supremes, to legendary solo artists like Leslie Gore, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner — there’s something for everyone!
Under the direction of Ingrid Boydston and vocal direction of Leslie Berra, this show features the talents of Le’a Jefferson, Kelly Miyake, Katrina Negrete, Jacqueline Rich, Arianna Sonnenburg, Jill Scott, Sarah Stoddard and Megan Vargas.
When asked where she drew inspiration for the show, Boydston said, “I am one of five daughters. We spent a major portion of our childhood singing, dancing, and if possible dressing up in the living room pretending to be the voices we heard on the radio and our records.”
She hopes audiences embrace “that crazy joy, that almost indefinable feeling of happiness that only music can bring.”
Multi-talented vocal director Lesie Berra was recruited from Nashville, Tennessee to enhance the vocal stylings of the cast.
She remarks, “To quote John Denver, ‘Gee, it’s good to be back home again.’ I am thrilled to return to the Canyon Theatre Guild, working on Beehive with such a high caliber cast and crew. This show features my favorite genre of music, especially the amazing harmonies that are flawlessly executed by the stellar cast!”
Called “A rafter-raising musical!” by People Magazine and “Pure irresistible fun” by the New York Times.
The Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Pay a visit to Rancho Camulos Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., to experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to the ranch, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, "Ramona."
In its most recent blog, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is highlighting the local film industry thriving, the upcoming health and wellness forum, the California Competes tax credit application period and Santa Clarita's premier job board.
The city of Santa Clarita seeks local youth and student artists to submit entries for the 7th annual Youth Arts Showcase, which will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market Street.
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce have a number of upcoming forums and events that are geared to equip and help navigate some of the important issues the business community will be facing this year.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:
The Santa Clarita Community College District will receive more than $5 million in federal funding to purchase equipment required to provide high-quality training in robotic automation production, Non-Destructive Inspections of aircraft, and firefighting.
Traditionally, animal shelters (including DACC) responded to the plight of homeless animals by admitting them into care and making best efforts to reunite lost pets with their owners or place homeless pets with new families.
By detecting cancer mutations, California State University, Northridge associate professor of biology Cristian Ruiz and his collaborators at Weill Cornell Medicine developed a new method for detecting cancer in its early stages.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the Fourth Annual Health & Wellness Forum - Mental Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. The forum will be held at The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Advanced Bionics LLC, a Valencia, California-based manufacturer of cochlear implant system devices, has agreed to pay more than $12 million to resolve allegations that it misled federal health care programs regarding the radio-frequency emissions generated by some of its cochlear implant processors.
Los Angeles County Public Health reports that the most recent data, collected during a 90-day period ending Jan. 3, on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in L.A. County show there’s a need for the community to continue collective efforts to protect seniors and people living in areas of high poverty as they suffer worse outcomes than other county residents.
