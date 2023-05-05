Bike to Work Challenge Returns to Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Bike to Work Challenge takes place Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, with pit stops available on May 18 only. Businesses and their employees can participate in the week-long challenge by taking the pledge to join the no-pollute commute at GreenSantaClarita.com for a chance to win prizes!

The Bike to Work Challenge is a competition among Santa Clarita businesses to encourage their employees to choose an alternative method of transportation. Registered businesses that have the most participation in their size category can win a free lunch to a local restaurant of their choice! Please register your local business or organization for the City’s Bike to Work Challenge online or contact Lindsay Schmandt at (661) 255-4910 or lschmandt@santa-clarita.com.

All participants who would like to stop by the pit stops on Thursday, May 18 can enjoy snacks and giveaways from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. The following pit stop locations, located throughout the City, will be available on May 18 only:

– City Hall: 23920 Valencia Blvd., hosted by the city of Santa Clarita

– Camp Plenty: Just off of Soledad Canyon Rd. and Camp Plenty, hosted by the city of Santa Clarita

– Bouquet Junction: Corner of Bouquet Canyon Rd. and Valencia Blvd., hosted by InCycle

– South Fork Trail: Newhall Ave. and 16th St., hosted by Trek Bikes

– City Public Works Yard : 25663 Avenue Stanford, hosted by city of Santa Clarita

If you’re interested in a biking event that the whole family can enjoy, mark your calendars for the upcoming Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride which will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Visit BikeSantaClarita.com for more information about this family-friendly event. We look forward to seeing you on your bike during the bike events in May!

