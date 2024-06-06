Bill Miranda | Beat the Heat with Santa Clarita Transit

Beat the Heat This Summer with Santa Clarita Transit!

As the days start to feel longer and warmer, summer adventures in Santa Clarita are on the horizon. Whether you’re local or a visitor eager to explore all that our City and surroundings have to offer, there’s no better way to get around than with Santa Clarita Transit. In addition to their convenient routes and affordable fares, there are two exciting options to take advantage of this summer and into the fall: the Summer Beach Bus and the Hotel Trolley! Both of these services offer fun opportunities that open up a world of possibilities for residents and visitors alike.

While Santa Clarita may not have its own coastline, this doesn’t mean that residents have to miss out on the sun, sand and surf. Through Sunday, Sept. 1, beach lovers can easily escape to the shores of the Ventura Harbor for a day of fun in sun, thanks to the Summer Beach Bus! In addition to its stunning beaches, Ventura showcases a charming downtown area filled with eclectic shops, delicious cuisine, as well as a number of activities and attractions. If you’re looking to enjoy the sounds of live music by the seaside while dining or relaxing in the sun, Summer Live Music at the Ventura Harbor Village happens every weekend from 12 to 3 p.m.! You can also go to the Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center to experience several marine-related educational displays like a rocky tidepool, elephant seal exhibit and pygmy mammoth exhibit.

Surf’s up! Feel free to bring your beach chairs, coolers and surfboards for a relaxing day on the beach. You can even rent items of the sort once you arrive, as well. Operating on Saturdays and Sundays, Summer Beach Bus fares are $3.00 each way for children and adults and $1.50 each way for Senior Citizens and persons with disabilities. On Saturdays and Sundays, the Summer Beach Bus departs from the Via Princessa Metrolink Station (19201 Via Princessa) at 8:22 a.m. and the McBean Regional Transit Center (24375 Valencia Boulevard) at 8:40 a.m., and arrives at Ventura Harbor at 10:00 a.m. Once you’ve soaked up enough sun, the Summer Beach Bus will take you back to Santa Clarita, departing from Ventura Harbor at 4:30 p.m. and return to the McBean Regional Transit Center at 5:35 p.m. and the Via Princessa Metrolink at 5:53 p.m. Not only does the Summer Beach Bus help you save money on gas, but it eases the stresses of driving in traffic, creating wonderful memories with your friends and family!

Are you visiting Santa Clarita from out of town or even a resident looking for ways to get around the City to enjoy its amazing amenities? All aboard the Hotel Trolley! Available now through Sunday, Sept. 8, the city of Santa Clarita is offering free trolley rides to and from Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor and Old Town Newhall, as well as participating hotels. This is such an incredible opportunity for those visiting Santa Clarita, who want to experience the thrilling roller coasters of Six Flags and the premier shopping and dining that Old Town Newhall has to offer. The Hotel Trolley is the perfect way to eliminate the stress, hassle and cost of parking, all while enjoying the time-saving drop-offs and pickups directly at the theme park ticketing gates or in the heart of Old Town Newhall! While in Old Town Newhall, Make It Date Night at The MAIN by combining dinner and drinks with an evening of comedy, live music or drama at The MAIN (24266 Main Street). To view route schedules, you can go to VisitSantaClarita.com.

Whether you’re craving the salty breeze and sandy shores or seeking stress-free travel to Six Flags and Old Town Newhall, embrace the freedom of exploration, leave the worries of parking and traffic behind and let the reliability of the Summer Beach Bus and Hotel Trolley elevate your summer escapades! For more information on these services, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com and VisitSantaClarita.com, and don’t forget your sunscreen!

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.

