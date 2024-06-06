header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 6
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Bill Miranda | Beat the Heat with Santa Clarita Transit
| Thursday, Jun 6, 2024

Bill Miranda Preferred high res cropBeat the Heat This Summer with Santa Clarita Transit!

As the days start to feel longer and warmer, summer adventures in Santa Clarita are on the horizon. Whether you’re local or a visitor eager to explore all that our City and surroundings have to offer, there’s no better way to get around than with Santa Clarita Transit. In addition to their convenient routes and affordable fares, there are two exciting options to take advantage of this summer and into the fall: the Summer Beach Bus and the Hotel Trolley! Both of these services offer fun opportunities that open up a world of possibilities for residents and visitors alike.

While Santa Clarita may not have its own coastline, this doesn’t mean that residents have to miss out on the sun, sand and surf. Through Sunday, Sept. 1, beach lovers can easily escape to the shores of the Ventura Harbor for a day of fun in sun, thanks to the Summer Beach Bus! In addition to its stunning beaches, Ventura showcases a charming downtown area filled with eclectic shops, delicious cuisine, as well as a number of activities and attractions. If you’re looking to enjoy the sounds of live music by the seaside while dining or relaxing in the sun, Summer Live Music at the Ventura Harbor Village happens every weekend from 12 to 3 p.m.! You can also go to the Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center to experience several marine-related educational displays like a rocky tidepool, elephant seal exhibit and pygmy mammoth exhibit.

Surf’s up! Feel free to bring your beach chairs, coolers and surfboards for a relaxing day on the beach. You can even rent items of the sort once you arrive, as well. Operating on Saturdays and Sundays, Summer Beach Bus fares are $3.00 each way for children and adults and $1.50 each way for Senior Citizens and persons with disabilities. On Saturdays and Sundays, the Summer Beach Bus departs from the Via Princessa Metrolink Station (19201 Via Princessa) at 8:22 a.m. and the McBean Regional Transit Center (24375 Valencia Boulevard) at 8:40 a.m., and arrives at Ventura Harbor at 10:00 a.m. Once you’ve soaked up enough sun, the Summer Beach Bus will take you back to Santa Clarita, departing from Ventura Harbor at 4:30 p.m. and return to the McBean Regional Transit Center at 5:35 p.m. and the Via Princessa Metrolink at 5:53 p.m. Not only does the Summer Beach Bus help you save money on gas, but it eases the stresses of driving in traffic, creating wonderful memories with your friends and family!

Are you visiting Santa Clarita from out of town or even a resident looking for ways to get around the City to enjoy its amazing amenities? All aboard the Hotel Trolley! Available now through Sunday, Sept. 8, the city of Santa Clarita is offering free trolley rides to and from Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor and Old Town Newhall, as well as participating hotels. This is such an incredible opportunity for those visiting Santa Clarita, who want to experience the thrilling roller coasters of Six Flags and the premier shopping and dining that Old Town Newhall has to offer. The Hotel Trolley is the perfect way to eliminate the stress, hassle and cost of parking, all while enjoying the time-saving drop-offs and pickups directly at the theme park ticketing gates or in the heart of Old Town Newhall! While in Old Town Newhall, Make It Date Night at The MAIN by combining dinner and drinks with an evening of comedy, live music or drama at The MAIN (24266 Main Street). To view route schedules, you can go to VisitSantaClarita.com.

Whether you’re craving the salty breeze and sandy shores or seeking stress-free travel to Six Flags and Old Town Newhall, embrace the freedom of exploration, leave the worries of parking and traffic behind and let the reliability of the Summer Beach Bus and Hotel Trolley elevate your summer escapades! For more information on these services, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com and VisitSantaClarita.com, and don’t forget your sunscreen!

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Bill Miranda | Beat the Heat with Santa Clarita Transit

Bill Miranda | Beat the Heat with Santa Clarita Transit
Thursday, Jun 6, 2024
As the days start to feel longer and warmer, summer adventures in Santa Clarita are on the horizon.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Dive Into Summer Fun at the Aquatic Center

Ken Striplin | Dive Into Summer Fun at the Aquatic Center
Tuesday, Jun 4, 2024
Beat the summer heat this year by heading to the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente,. Here, you’ll discover a range of programs tailored to the interests of Santa Clarita residents.
READ MORE...

Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita Partners with LEAP Children’s Museum

Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita Partners with LEAP Children’s Museum
Monday, Jun 3, 2024
Summer is here and we are set to reap the benefits of fun in the sun and an array of opportunities to participate in and support our local community.
READ MORE...

Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate

Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
Thursday, May 30, 2024
School is out for summer and it is time to enjoy the long sunny days and warm nights.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | 2024 Summer Reading Program

Ken Striplin | 2024 Summer Reading Program
Monday, May 27, 2024
As the summer approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library offers our community the opportunity to embrace the power of reading.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Friday, May 24, 2024
After years of hard and heartfelt work, Bridge to Home celebrated the opening of their permanent year-round shelter in Santa Clarita on May 21.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lifelong Tunnelers Bring Parking Lot Maintenance Franchise to SCV
It is always challenging to make a change from the status quo. The consistency of a career where all you have ever known has been one field of work can be comforting, but for many, there comes a time when people are looking to make a change.
Lifelong Tunnelers Bring Parking Lot Maintenance Franchise to SCV
Hart District Appoints New Assistant Superintendent, Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Tara Brown as the new Assistant Superintendent of Student Services. Brown was selected to fill the opening created by the retirement of Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter.
Hart District Appoints New Assistant Superintendent, Principal
Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Remain Open Court Rules
A hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles was held on Wednesday, June 5. The court determined the Chiquita Canyon Landfill can remain open.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill to Remain Open Court Rules
Bill Miranda | Beat the Heat with Santa Clarita Transit
As the days start to feel longer and warmer, summer adventures in Santa Clarita are on the horizon.
Bill Miranda | Beat the Heat with Santa Clarita Transit
LASD, LAPD Take Part in 2024 Special Olympics Torch Run
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department actively participated in the 38th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Thursday to benefit the Special Olympics Southern California
LASD, LAPD Take Part in 2024 Special Olympics Torch Run
June 22: City, L.A. County Partner for Free Tire Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of their used tires.
June 22: City, L.A. County Partner for Free Tire Collection Event
COC’s Jonah El-Farra Headed to Westminster University
College of the Canyons men's basketball standout Jonah El-Farra has announced his commitment to Westminster University as the next stop in his academic and athletic career. 
COC’s Jonah El-Farra Headed to Westminster University
Hart School District Names Mike Vierra Interim Superintendent
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted to appoint Mike Vierra, Ph.D, as the interim superintendent of the district.
Hart School District Names Mike Vierra Interim Superintendent
CSUN Summer Movie Fest Returns with All-Star Lineup
With warm weather finally here and Summer Term underway, many locals are looking forward to fun and relaxing summer activities.
CSUN Summer Movie Fest Returns with All-Star Lineup
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts ‘Book Time at The Butte’
Calling all young readers! Take pride in reading this month with "Book Time at The Butte" at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum.
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Hosts ‘Book Time at The Butte’
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Holding Two Summer Camps
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, along with the city of Santa Clarita, will hold two summer camps for kids ages 8-17.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival Holding Two Summer Camps
Secure Your REAL ID for Summer Travels
Nearly 17.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 140,096 from May 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Secure Your REAL ID for Summer Travels
Today in SCV History (June 6)
1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
June 12: COC Hosts Veteran Townhall
The County of Los Angeles Military and Veterans Affairs next Townhall Meeting will be held Wednesday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m. at College of the Canyons. 
June 12: COC Hosts Veteran Townhall
June 24: VIA After Five Mixer at Bella Vida
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Monday, June 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Bella Vida SCV Rotary Club.
June 24: VIA After Five Mixer at Bella Vida
Department of Public Services Raises Pride Flag In Solidarity With LGBTQ+
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services joined seven local advocate organizations in affirming its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, with the raising of the Progress Pride Flag Monday at its City of Industry Headquarters.
Department of Public Services Raises Pride Flag In Solidarity With LGBTQ+
LASD Asks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Evan Chapman.
LASD Asks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Line Partner of the Academy of Country Music
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise brand, today was named as the exclusive cruise line partner for the famed Academy of Country Music.
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Line Partner of the Academy of Country Music
“Sun Bucks” Meal Program To Expand Summer Access Of Universal Meals For California’s Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today commended the launch of SUN Bucks, a new federally funded food program designed to ensure that qualified children have consistent access to adequate nutrition, is now available for the summer.".
“Sun Bucks” Meal Program To Expand Summer Access Of Universal Meals For California’s Students
Today in SCV History (June 5)
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
All CIF First Team Selections for Spring Sports, Girls Softball
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Girls Softball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.
All CIF First Team Selections for Spring Sports, Girls Softball
CIF Releases Spring Sports All CIF First Team Selections, Boys Volleyball
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Boys Volleyball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.
CIF Releases Spring Sports All CIF First Team Selections, Boys Volleyball
SCVNews.com