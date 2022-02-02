Black History Month Film Festival at Valencia Library

Celebrate Black History at the Valencia Library Branch each Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in February for a variety of film screenings.

The Black History Month Film Festival will feature:

Feb. 5 “Do the Right Thing”

“Do the Right Thing” is a 1989 American comedy-drama film produced, written and directed by Spike Lee. Lee created a film that is able to both entertain and emotionally resonate with an audience by pointing out that when racial and social disparities are not properly addressed by those in power, they can ultimately lead to acts of extreme violence by those who feel powerless. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards.

Feb. 12 “Hidden Figures”

“Hidden Figures” is a 2016 film nominated for three Academy Awards including Best Picture. It is the story of a team of female African-American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program.

Feb. 19 “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” is a 1967 American romantic comedy-drama film produced and directed by Stanley Kramer and written by William Rose. It stars Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier and Katharine Hepburn. The film won 11 Academy Awards had had 24 nominations.

Feb. 26 “Akeelah and the Bee”

“Akeelah and the Bee” is a 2006 American drama film written and directed by Doug Atchison.

Valencia Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355

For more information visit Santa Clarita Public Library’s website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...