Today in
S.C.V. History
April 5
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
BLM Lands, Trails Open but Campgrounds Closed
| Sunday, Apr 5, 2020
campgrounds - Mojave Trails National Monument. | Photo: Bob Wick/Bureau of Land Management.
Mojave Trails National Monument. | Photo: Bob Wick/Bureau of Land Management.

 

SACRAMENTO – The Bureau of Land Management has temporarily closed all developed campgrounds and developed recreation sites in California, to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The closure is in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and with the Governor’s shelter in place order.

The closure will remain in effect until conditions allow for safe use of the recreation areas.

While developed recreation sites are closed, dispersed camping and trails remain open and available to the public.

Visitors may continue to enjoy their BLM managed trails and open spaces in California while following recommendations from the CDC and local and state public health authorities.

Social distancing recommendations are extremely important to reducing the transmission of COVID-19 and may require that visitors avoid public lands during high-use times, such as weekends.

Please limit any group activities to members of your household, and keep your total party to 10 or fewer participants. At all times, maintain a distance of 6 feet or more from other people.

The BLM urges visitors to do their part when visiting your public lands as some visitor services may be limited due to closures and staff availability. The following actions are recommended:

* bringing your own supplies such as disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper,
* packing out your trash,
* reducing the handling of cash by paying recreation fees through recreation.gov, or with a check, where available.

Please note that existing rules and regulations apply. Entrance fees have been waived. Other fees, such as day use and use of special areas will remain in effect.

The temporary safety closure order can be viewed online here.

Providing for recreation opportunities during this time is just one of the many activities BLM California staff continues to perform each and every day because they remain vitally important to the nation and our neighbors. Our work continues to support the nation’s energy and food security.

We provide for sustainable timber harvests and provide protection from wildland fire. We are stewards of amazing landscapes and provide for enjoyment of all types of outdoor recreation.

If you’d like to do business with the BLM, please do so by email or phone whenever possible. Contact information is available on our website at www.blm.gov/California.

For more information on the status of recreation and visitor services across BLM-managed public lands in California, please visit https://www.blm.gov/site-page/blm-california-covid-19-updates or contact local offices at https://on.doi.gov/38ZT5OI.
L.A. County Sunday: 5940 Cases, At Least 126 in SCV; 1st for Agua Dulce
Sunday, Apr 5, 2020
L.A. County Sunday: 5940 Cases, At Least 126 in SCV; 1st for Agua Dulce
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 5,940 cases across all areas of LA County, including 132 deaths, of which a minumum of 126 cases and at least one death have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Coming to Santa Clarita
Sunday, Apr 5, 2020
Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Coming to Santa Clarita
New sites are planned to open this week in Santa Clarita as well as East Los Angeles and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.
USDA Confirms: Tiger in New York Zoo Contracts COVID-19
Sunday, Apr 5, 2020
USDA Confirms: Tiger in New York Zoo Contracts COVID-19
The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in one tiger at a zoo in New York.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Virtual College Tours for Hart Dist. Students This Week
With spring break college trips derailed, the WiSH Education Foundation and CollegeClick have joined forces to provide students with an alternative: virtual, free access to college and university representatives, financial planners, student panels, college counselors and more.
%d bloggers like this: