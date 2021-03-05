Broadway Maestra Georgia Stitt to Speak at COC’s Virtual Insight Series

College of the Canyons proudly welcomes composer/lyricist, conductor, pianist and music producer Georgia Stitt to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Wednesday, March 10.

“I am excited to bring the inspirational Georgia Stitt to speak with our College Community in March,” said Jennifer Smolos, dean of the School of Visual & Performing Arts. “Ms. Stitt’s work inspires many women in a field that has been historically dominated by men. I am delighted that her presentation coincides with Women’s History Month.”

Stitt is the Founder and President of Maestra, an activist organization for women musicians in the theater. She has written original musicals, choral works, and collaborated with an incredible array of Broadway artists, including her husband Jason Robert Brown. Stitt has performed her music throughout the United States and in England, Scotland, Australia, Denmark, Germany and Japan. Her work has been performed on stages and in concert halls across our country including at The Kennedy Center. She is a recipient of the ASCAP Frederick Loewe Fellowship, the Harold Arlen Award, and the Sue Brewer Award for excellence in music composition. Stitt also serves on the Council of The Dramatists Guild of America and is a proud member of ASCAP, SAG-AFTRA, the American Federation of Musicians (Local 802), and The Recording Academy, where she is a member of the Musical Theater Task Force.

She has collaborated with an impressive array of Broadway singers including Kelli O’Hara, Faith Prince, Carolee Carmello, Sara Ramirez, Susan Egan, Tituss Burgess, Sutton Foster, Matthew Morrison, Will Chase, Laura Osnes, Christopher Jackson and Cheyenne Jackson on multiple albums featuring her compositions, and has also produced and arranged albums for other artists.

In addition to her work writing, performing, conducting and producing, Stitt served as the on-set music supervisor for the Anna Kendrick/Jeremy Jordan film “The Last Five Years” and has previously worked as the vocal coach for the NBC hit show “America’s Got Talent.” She was the assistant music director for the NBC TV special “Clash of the Choirs,” the on-camera vocal coach for the NBC reality TV show “Grease: You’re The One That I Want,” and the Production Music Coordinator for the Disney/ABC TV musical “Once Upon A Mattress” starring Tracey Ullman and Carol Burnett. On Broadway she was the assistant conductor of “Little Shop of Horrors” and the associate conductor of the Encores! production of “Can-Can” starring Patti LuPone.

Stitt received her M.F.A. in Musical Theatre Writing from New York University and her B.Mus. in Music Theory and Composition from Vanderbilt University where she graduated magna cum laude. She has taught on the faculties of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles and Pace University in New York. She lives in New York City with her husband, composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown, and their two daughters.

Stitt will appear as part of the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Industry Insight Series for 2020-2021, on Wednesday, March 10, at 5:00 p.m.,sharing insight from her multi-faceted career as a professional musician.

All students, faculty, staff and Patrons of the Arts members are invited, with an opportunity to ask questions during the event.

For more information, please contact Dean Jennifer Smolos, at jennifer.smolos@canyons.edu.

