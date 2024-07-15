TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour

By Mason Nesbitt

The Master’s University Chorale, one of the school’s marquee music performance ensembles, toured through Texas this summer.

Forty-two students and the ensemble’s director, Dr. Marius Bahnean, made stops in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas, singing in numerous churches affiliated with TMU and The Master’s Seminary. The group also visited sites like the Alamo, the San Antonio River Walk, and the site of JFK’s assassination in Dallas.

The Chorale, an auditioned choir open to students from most academic majors, regularly tours the country — and at times the world — during the summer, seeking to bless and encourage Christians and give them a taste of TMU. (Last year, the group toured Israel and Italy.)

The Texas tour kicked off May 5 in Houston and culminated one week later at Countryside Bible Fellowship in Dallas, where Seth Bigelow, a TMU music alum, serves as the music director.

Bahnean said the trip served as a great opportunity to refresh connections with likeminded churches across the Lone Star State.

After finishing his first year at TMU in May, Bahnean said the tour also allowed students ample time to get to know him better and to solidify the group’s repertoire.

More than anything, it was a chance to both encourage churches and be encouraged by them.

“All of our hosts were fantastic,” Bahnean said. “The churches were very welcoming.”

To learn more about TMU’s Paul T. Plew School of Music, visit masters.edu/school-of-music.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...