header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
CalArts Ranked Among Top Producers of Fulbright Scholars
| Friday, Feb 16, 2024
CalArts Blue Wall 1
CalArts Blue Wall | Photo credit: Rafael Hernandez


By Taya Zoormandan

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2023-24, with California Institute of the Arts ranked as a top producer of student Fulbright recipients for master’s institutions.

The annual designation recognizes colleges and universities that produced the most Fulbright US students and Fulbright US scholars—the award for faculty, artists, and professionals—under the government’s flagship international educational exchange programAnais Arias-Aragon (Music MFA 22), Shirley Ji Young Kim-Ryu (Critical Studies MFA 21), and C. Bain (Art MFA 22) are the three CalArtian Fulbrighters for the 2023-24 academic cycle.

With three current Fulbright US students, this places CalArts among the top 12 institutions in its Carnegie Classification (master’s). This year’s announcement also marks the fourth time CalArts has been recognized as a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for US students since 2009-10.

In a letter to CalArts President Ravi Rajan, United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken congratulated the Institute on its distinction: “California Institute of the Arts’s designation as a Fulbright Top Producing Institution clearly demonstrates your dedication to promoting global engagement and mutual understanding among the peoples and nations of the world.”

Designed for graduating college seniors, graduate students, artists, and young professionals, the Fulbright Program offers fellowships to conduct research, study, or teach English in another country. Fulbrighters are afforded the opportunity to live, work, and learn from people of their host countries during their grant, facilitating open cultural exchange, and opportunities to consider new perspectives

Find the full list of 2023-24 Top Producing Institutions on the Fulbright website.

Established by Congress in 1964 to break down barriers between people of the US and those of other countries, the Fulbright Program is billed as the world’s largest and most diverse international educational exchange program. More than 2,200 US students and 900 US college and university faculty members and administrators receive Fulbright awards annually, while roughly 4,000 Fulbright international students and visiting scholars come to the US each year.

For more information about the Fulbright application and deadlines, visit the Fulbright page on CalArts’ website.

Taya Zoormandan is a digital content and social media producer, Taya enjoys lifting up the stories and accomplishments of CalArts’ students, alums, and faculty. She fancies herself a visual artist but is really more of an overzealous collector of art supplies.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CalArts Ranked Among Top Producers of Fulbright Scholars

CalArts Ranked Among Top Producers of Fulbright Scholars
Friday, Feb 16, 2024
On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2023-24, with California Institute of the Arts ranked as a top producer of student Fulbright recipients for master’s institutions.
FULL STORY...

TMU Features Pete Reese in Series Highlighting School’s 100 Years

TMU Features Pete Reese in Series Highlighting School’s 100 Years
Friday, Feb 16, 2024
Editor’s note: The Master’s University (previously Los Angeles Baptist College) is nearing its 100th year as an institution. As it approaches the milestone in 2027, this is the first in a series of stories about men and women used mightily by the Lord in the school's history.
FULL STORY...

Studios Meet CalArtians at 2024 Portfolio Day

Studios Meet CalArtians at 2024 Portfolio Day
Friday, Feb 16, 2024
Rows of tables took over California Institute of the Arts' Main Gallery on Tuesday, Feb. 13, with students from the programs in Experimental Animation and Character Animation weaving around them, eager to showcase their work to studios for Portfolio Day. 
FULL STORY...

Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof

Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
Moderation is the key to sustaining healthy eating habits through the holiday season and into the new year, according to Brittany Allison, an assistant professor of food science at California State University, Northridge. 
FULL STORY...

Research Finds Homo Sapiens Were in Europe Years Before Neanderthals Disappeared

Research Finds Homo Sapiens Were in Europe Years Before Neanderthals Disappeared
Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier of bones first excavated by archaeologists in Germany in the 1930s has contributed to the discovery that modern humans reached northwest Europe more than 45,000 years ago.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cougars Victorious in WSC Opener
VENTURA — College of the Canyons played its way to victory at the first Western State Conference (WSC) tournament of the season hosted by Ventura College at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday. 
Cougars Victorious in WSC Opener
Mustangs Come Up Short in Slugfest
Six home runs, including a grand slam, left the yard, 29 runs were scored on 30 hits, but in the end it was a one-run game as The Master's University baseball team fell short to the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds 15-14 Thursday at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Come Up Short in Slugfest
Special Events Tickets for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Now on Sale
The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival makes a triumphant return in 2024 to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue) on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Special Events Tickets for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Now on Sale
CalArts Ranked Among Top Producers of Fulbright Scholars
On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2023-24, with California Institute of the Arts ranked as a top producer of student Fulbright recipients for master’s institutions.
CalArts Ranked Among Top Producers of Fulbright Scholars
TMU Features Pete Reese in Series Highlighting School’s 100 Years
Editor’s note: The Master’s University (previously Los Angeles Baptist College) is nearing its 100th year as an institution. As it approaches the milestone in 2027, this is the first in a series of stories about men and women used mightily by the Lord in the school's history.
TMU Features Pete Reese in Series Highlighting School’s 100 Years
Studios Meet CalArtians at 2024 Portfolio Day
Rows of tables took over California Institute of the Arts' Main Gallery on Tuesday, Feb. 13, with students from the programs in Experimental Animation and Character Animation weaving around them, eager to showcase their work to studios for Portfolio Day. 
Studios Meet CalArtians at 2024 Portfolio Day
COC Names Lexy Angulo, Colin Yeaman Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Lexy Angulo (softball) and Colin Yeaman (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 5-10.
COC Names Lexy Angulo, Colin Yeaman Athletes of the Week
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Cameron Smyth | A Journey Through the Silver Screen
Dating back to the early 20th century, Santa Clarita has stood as a favored filming destination with silent movie productions seeking the region’s scenic backdrop for their films. The vast expanses of rugged mountains, sprawling ranches and iconic canyons provided filmmakers with a versatile canvas for their storytelling. Stars such as Charlie Chaplin, Harry Carey and William S. Hart were among the first to be featured in films that showcased Santa Clarita’s captivating scenery.
Cameron Smyth | A Journey Through the Silver Screen
Rat Poison Bill Ramps Up Restrictions, Allows Public Enforcement
A bill introduced in the California Legislature would further restrict the use of rat poison and allow members of the public to sue over illegal use and sale of rodenticides in the state.
Rat Poison Bill Ramps Up Restrictions, Allows Public Enforcement
Cota Gets 500th Career Win in Extra Innings Walk-Off
College of the Canyons Baseball battled with visiting Cosumnes River College for the better part of 12 innings before Frankie Malagon delivered a pinch hit, RBI-sacrifice fly that put the Cougars ahead 2-1 and gave head coach Chris Cota his 500th career win.
Cota Gets 500th Career Win in Extra Innings Walk-Off
Canyons Golf Swings to Victory in WSC Opener
College of the Canyons Men's Golf played its way to victory at the first Western State Conference tournament of the season hosted by Ventura College at River Ridge Golf Course.
Canyons Golf Swings to Victory in WSC Opener
March 5: ‘One Night in March’ Wine Tasting
Join hosts Carl and Terry Kanowsky for a very special evening with Pisoni Family Vineyards at Salt Creek Grille on Tuesday, March 5 at 6 p.m. The wine tasting is a special fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
March 5: ‘One Night in March’ Wine Tasting
Feb. 15: Wicked Chicken Hosts Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
The Wicked Chicken Restaurant on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 15.
Feb. 15: Wicked Chicken Hosts Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Princess Cruises Delays Sun Princess Maiden Voyage
Princess Cruises. headquartered in Valencia, has taken delivery of the Sun Princess from Fincantieri shipyards in Trieste, Italy. The Sun Prinncess is an entirely new ship platform designed by Fincantieri exclusively for the Princess brand.
Princess Cruises Delays Sun Princess Maiden Voyage
Schiavo Introduces Bill Package to Protect, Support Veterans
Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Chair California State Assesmblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) announced a package of three bills dedicated to improving financial protections for reservists and ensuring the Department of Veterans Affairs is serving all veterans.
Schiavo Introduces Bill Package to Protect, Support Veterans
March 23: L.A. County Youth Commission ‘Listening Session’
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger will appear as a guest at the Los Angeles County Youth Commission Fifth District "Listening Session" to be held Saturday, March 23 starting at 10 a.m.
March 23: L.A. County Youth Commission ‘Listening Session’
Fostering Youth Independence Launches Three New Programs
The non-profit Fostering Youth Independence has begun the new year with the introduction of three new programs designed to give Santa Clarita Valley foster youth financial skills, a creative outlet to express their challenging experiences and, for those youth moving into a new place, the necessary household goods and study tools.
Fostering Youth Independence Launches Three New Programs
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
March 6: Fifth Annual Health, Wellness Forum Focuses on AI
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announces the details of its highly anticipated Fifth Annual Health & Wellness Forum, slated to take place on Wednesday, March 6, at 8 a.m.
March 6: Fifth Annual Health, Wellness Forum Focuses on AI
Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners that property tax relief is available for those suffering damage from the recent torrent of storms.
Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners
Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
Moderation is the key to sustaining healthy eating habits through the holiday season and into the new year, according to Brittany Allison, an assistant professor of food science at California State University, Northridge. 
Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Valley Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society invites you to join their online Spring FUNdraiser with See’s Candies treats from now through March 18.
American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
‘The Woman in the Castello’ Takes Center Stage in One Story One City Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library proudly unveils this year's chosen masterpiece for the One Story One City program , 'The Woman in the Castello' by Kelsey James.
‘The Woman in the Castello’ Takes Center Stage in One Story One City Program
SCVNews.com