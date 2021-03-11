CalArts to Participate in Virtual Career Fair

This past year has provided CalArts with the opportunity to reimagine recruiting in higher education. With that in mind, the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design (AICAD) will host CalArts’ first Art and Design Virtual Career Fair on Friday, April 16, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

This event will allow you to connect with emerging artists and designers from 21 schools across the country. Participants will include graduates of BFA and MFA programs from the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022 (juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent grads). These candidates will bring skills from various disciplines including (but not limited to) graphic design, illustration, animation, comics, advertising, photography, fashion, product design, fine arts, interior design, film, ux design, and game design.

Participating schools include CalArts, Maine College of Art, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD), California College of the Arts, Montserrat College of Art, Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Art Academy of Cincinnati, University of the Arts, Ringling College of Art and Design, Pratt Institute, Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Kansas City Art Institute, Columbus College of Art & Design (CCAD), Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), Otis College of Art and Design, Tufts University, Moore College of Art & Design, School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Lesley University, and Pennsylvania College of Art & Design.

Register by Thursday, March 25 to ensure set up of your booth(s) and time to select candidates for meetings. Our hope is to provide a cost effective platform to meet the top artists and designers to fulfill your recruitment needs.

For link to register, click [here].

