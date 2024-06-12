header image

June 12
1868 - Ravena post office (one "n") established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grants to Two SCV Teachers
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
California Credit Union

Two Santa Clarita Valley schools will launch new programs, thanks to funding from California Credit Union Foundation through its Spring 2024 Teacher Grant program. As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the Foundation provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities. Santa Clarita Valley recipients include:

Kevin Miner, Saugus High School: The grant will be used to purchase equipment to expand the school’s physical education programs for all students.

Sarah Anne Sumpoiec, Castaic High School: The grant will fund equipment to design and print a school newspaper as part of its Journalism Program.

“Supporting education is a key focus of California Credit Union Foundation’s mission and we’re excited to support these teachers as they work to engage and inspire their students in new and creative ways,” said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. “We hope these grants encourage our local educators to pursue innovative projects that spark a new passion in their students, which can make a life-long difference.”

CCU teacher grant 1

Saugus High School Principal Geni Peterson Henry and Teacher Grant Recipient Kevin Miner receive a grant from California Credit Union Sr. School and Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry.

CCU teacher grant 2

California Credit Union Sr. School and Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry presents a grant to Castaic High School Teacher Sarah Anne Sumpolic, Principal Vince Ferry and Castaic Parent Renee Marshall.

A complete list of the Spring 2024 California Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant recipients includes:

Kalema Brown, Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnet, Los Angeles.

Eva Covarrubias, Russell Elementary School, Los Angeles.

Tricia Curtis, Sandburg Middle School, Glendora.

Diana Gonzalez-Gatherer, Sutherland Elementary School, Glendora.

Martin Hernandez Garcia, Miguel Contreras School of Social Justice, Los Angeles.

Kevin Miner, Saugus High School, Santa Clarita.

Cynthia Nuno, Bellingham Elementary School, North Hollywood.

Sarah Anne Sumpolec, Castaic High School, Castaic.

Abigail Terrell, Compass Charter Schools, Thousand Oaks.

Anna Thackeray, Cleveland High School, Reseda.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, California Credit Union and its Foundation have awarded $195,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.

California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union, a state chartered full-service credit union with assets nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs.

Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.
Today in SCV History (June 12)
1868 - Ravena post office (one "n") established in Soledad Canyon [story]
Ravenna depot
SCVNews.com