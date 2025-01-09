header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 9
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
California Credit Union Offers L.A. Fires Relief Programs to Members
| Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
California Credit union 3

California Credit Union announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members who have been impacted by the Los Angeles County wildfires.

Programs include:

Loan Payment Assistance: Members may skip a payment, with all fees waived, on their Consumer auto loan and/or Signature Plus loan (Personal Loan).

Penalty-Free Certificate Withdrawals: Members with certificate accounts may request early withdrawal to cover expenses with no fees or penalties.

Reduced Rate (APR) Signature Loans: Members may apply for a signature loan at a 4.00% lower rate than the current lowest rate offered by the credit union with a variety of terms. Members may receive up to two times their most recent net paycheck, up to $3,000.

“The wildfires have been devastating for many in our communities and we’re here to help. California Credit Union members can rest assured we will work alongside them with a variety of special assistance programs to help alleviate some of the financial stress they may be experiencing,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “We encourage members who may be impacted to contact us with questions or concerns about their finances so we can assist them through this challenging time.”

For more information, members should contact California Credit Union at 1-(800)334.8788, visit any credit union branch or go to ccu.com.
01-09-2025 California Credit Union Offers L.A. Fires Relief Programs to Members
01-09-2025 Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
01-08-2025 California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to Students
01-08-2025 SCV Water Elects Gutzeit Board President
01-08-2025 DoorDash Service Remains Suspended in Santa Clarita, L.A. Areas
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
Jan. 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Open House
Finally Family Homes invite the community to a “Tiny Open House” event, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 to celebrate the completion of the tiny house project.
Jan. 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Open House
Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Valencia Town Center.
Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Jan. 14: Supes to Discuss Human Trafficking, Abatement of Hazardous Vegetation
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 14 regular board meeting, starting at 9:30 a.m. Among other topics there will be discussion of moving forward with recommendations to reimagine Los Angeles County's approach to human trafficking, as well as the annual abatement of hazardous vegetation.
Lady Mustangs Fall to the Firestorm
In its second conference game of the season, The Master's University women's basketball team lost to the No. 19 Arizona Christian University Firestorm 62-56 at The MacArthur Center Wednesday evening, Jan. 8.
Lady Mustangs Fall to the Firestorm
No. 9 TMU Knocks off No. 4 ACU
In a rematch between the two teams that battled for the GSAC championship last season, No. 9-ranked The Master's University men's basketball team defeated No. 4 Arizona Christian 86-69 Wednesday night, Jan. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
No. 9 TMU Knocks off No. 4 ACU
Canyons Women’s, Men’s Basketball Games Postponed
The Wednesday, Jan. 8 scheduled contests between College of the Canyons women's and men's basketball vs. Antelope Valley College in the Cougar Cage were postponed due to wildfires in the region.
Canyons Women’s, Men’s Basketball Games Postponed
Public Health Smoke Advisory: Unhealthy Air Quality Declared Due to Wildfires
Los Angeles County Public Health reports the South Coast Air Quality Management District is advising of potential direct smoke impact from the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst Wildfires that has caused unhealthy air quality in Los Angeles County.
Public Health Smoke Advisory: Unhealthy Air Quality Declared Due to Wildfires
Palisades Fire Destroys Historic Buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park
The devastating Palisades Fire destroyed historic buildings and multiple structures at two California State Parks on Tuesday, Jan. 7 including Will Rogers’ historic ranch house and buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park.
Palisades Fire Destroys Historic Buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park
UPDATE: More Fires Break Out in Southern California
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 26,000 acres and more than 2,000 structures have been lost.
UPDATE: More Fires Break Out in Southern California
UPDATE: L.A. County Fires Exceed 26,000 Acres, 1,100+ Structures Lost
Cal Fire has reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 26,000, acres and more than 1,100 structures lost.
UPDATE: L.A. County Fires Exceed 26,000 Acres, 1,100+ Structures Lost
Jan. 9: No Mail Delivery on National Day of Mourning
The National Day of Mourning to honor the late President Jimmy Carter isn't recognized as an official federal holiday, however, some organizations and businesses will be closed by the day of observance.
Jan. 9: No Mail Delivery on National Day of Mourning
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Acton
Cal Fire reports a fire has broken out at 2:07 p.m. on the 5700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton.
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Acton
Jan. 16: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Jan. 16: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption
California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to Students
California Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students across Southern California to apply for its 2025 Student Scholarship Program.
California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to Students
SCV Water Elects Gutzeit Board President
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors has selected Director Maria Gutzeit to serve as Board President in 2025, while Directors Bill Cooper and Gary Martin were selected to serve as Vice Presidents at the board’s regular meeting on Jan. 7.
SCV Water Elects Gutzeit Board President
DoorDash Service Remains Suspended in Santa Clarita, L.A. Areas
In response to ongoing fires throughout Los Angeles County, DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol to pause operations in affected areas, including Santa Clarita.
DoorDash Service Remains Suspended in Santa Clarita, L.A. Areas
Jan. 15: Free Webinar on Mastering Ecommerce
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Mastering Ecommerce: From Foundations to Advanced Strategies, Part 2, Buyer Personas & Digital Marketing Essentials, on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 10-11 a.m.
Jan. 15: Free Webinar on Mastering Ecommerce
Barger Comments on L.A. County Measure E (Firefighting) Implementation Plan
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger recently issued a statement regarding how Measure E funds will benefit the county's firefighting capabilities.
Barger Comments on L.A. County Measure E (Firefighting) Implementation Plan
TMU in Fifth for the Learfield Directors’ Cup
At the midway point of the 2024-25 athletic year, The Master's University is in fifth place among all NAIA schools for the annual Learfield Directors' Cup.
TMU in Fifth for the Learfield Directors’ Cup
Lady Mustangs win GSAC opener in OT
Nicole Chuang poured in 10 points in the final seconds of regulation and in the overtime period to lead The Master's University women's basketball team to a 72-68 overtime win against Hope International Saturday, Jan. 4 in Fullerton.
Lady Mustangs win GSAC opener in OT
Red Flag Warning Continues for SCV, Hurst Fire Threatens Newhall Pass
The National Weather Service has continued the Red Flag Warning through 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Red Flag Warning Continues for SCV, Hurst Fire Threatens Newhall Pass
