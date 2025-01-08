California DMV Invites Public to Mobile Driver’s License Hackathon Public Briefing

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will host a public briefing on Jan. 10, 2025, from 12 PM to 1 PM, to highlight insights and outcomes from its 2024 Mobile Driver’s License Hackathons.

The virtual event will take place via Webex, offering an opportunity for stakeholders and the public to learn more about how these innovative events are driving the future of digital identity.

The DMV invites members of the public and media to join this important discussion. Registration is required to attend. To sign up, visit CA mDL Community Hackathon Public Briefing Registration.

The California mobile Driver’s License (mDL) is a secure, digital version of a driver’s license available in the California DMV Wallet app, Apple Wallet, and Google Wallet. The mDL can provide convenient, secure identity verification for a variety of uses, including TSA airport security checks and convenience stores, without handing over your physical ID. As of January 2025, more than 1 million Californians have mDLs.

The DMV’s hackathons have been instrumental in exploring secure, privacy-preserving applications for the mDL that have the potential to benefit Californians in the foreseeable future. This briefing aims to showcase successful use cases and solutions proposed during the two hackathons held in October and November 2024, explain the role of mDL in enhancing identity verification across both public and private sectors and foster a deeper understanding of the potential for mDL integration into everyday services.

The briefing will feature presentations on innovative proposals from both public and private sectors, insights into technical and user-centric considerations and perspectives from participating organizations. Attendees will also gain valuable information about the next steps in mDL adoption and implementation as well as planned new features for the California DMV Wallet.

The event is expected to attract a wide array of participants, including government agencies, private businesses and technology innovators. Over 150 organizations have already registered, including representatives from U.S. state transportation agencies, U.S. federal agencies, international public agencies, major standard bodies and trade associations and prominent technology providers.

For more information about getting an mDL, visit dmv.ca.gov/mdl.

