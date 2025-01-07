DMV Industry Business Customers To Now Use Online Payment Channel

The California Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that industry business customers, including registration services and vehicle dealerships, currently “posting fees” (a type of payment-only transaction) at an Industry Business Center (IBC) or other DMV office will instead be required to use the DMV’s Vehicle Industry Services online channel.

Posting fees online was first offered to industry customers in October 2023. Positive results and feedback from customers led to the decision to make the online payments mandatory for industry customers that otherwise use an IBC or other DMV office.

The posting of fees, or payments, online through the DMV Virtual Field Office is available 24/7, is quick and convenient, and saves a trip to the office. Approximately 5,000 posting fee transactions are currently made in-person each month at DMV offices.

“We have been working for several years to improve the customer experience through digitizing our services,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “This is one more way we are bringing our services to people where they are, when they want.”

Industry customers can avoid penalties and administrative service fees by posting fees online for recent vehicle sales. In addition to posting fees, industry customers can submit dismantled vehicle applications and new report of sale for trailers and off-highway vehicles applications. Customers are no longer limited to completing business during the DMV’s regular business hours.

The DMV has taken many steps to offer additional digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit, including simple self-service transactions that are no longer available in offices. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must opt in by creating a secure online account and registering at dmv.ca.gov.

