California Friday: 10,701 Cases; More Than 5K Patients Hospitalized

SACRAMENTO – California now has 10,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 237 deaths due to the virus as of Thursday, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Friday update.

COVID-19 in California by the Numbers

Note: The following numbers reflect information received by local health jurisdictions as of 2 p.m. PDT April 2. More current numbers may be available from local health jurisdictions.

— 10,701 – Positive cases*

— 237 – Deaths**

*In order to better focus public health resources on the changing needs of California communities, the state is no longer collecting information about how individuals contracted COVID-19. Community transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in California since late February, and since early March, most of the confirmed cases in the state were not related to travel outside of the United States.

**California is no longer including the death of the one non-California resident. That death is being included in another state’s tally.

Hospitalizations

There are 2,188 Californians in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19; of those, 901 are being treated in ICUs. Another 3,417 residents with suspected COVID-19 infection are hospitalized, with 584 of those patients in the ICU.

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

– Age 0-17: 120 cases

– Age 18-49: 5,302 cases

– Age 50-64: 2,879 cases

– Age 65+: 2,342 cases

– Unknown: 58 cases

Gender of all confirmed positive cases:

– Female: 5,015 cases

– Male: 5,547 cases

– Non-binary: 0 cases

– Unknown: 139 cases

For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health website.

Testing in California

As of 2 p.m. PDT on April 2, approximately 94,800 tests had been conducted in California. At least 35,267 results have been received and another 59,500 are pending. This includes the latest numbers California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.

How People Can Protect Themselves

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense by:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

More information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is available on the California Coronavirus Response website.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health Guidance Documents web page.​