California Monday: 5,763 Confirmed Cases, 135 Deaths

SACRAMENTO – California now has 5,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 135 deaths due to the virus, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Monday update.

COVID-19 in California by the Numbers

Note: The following numbers reflect information received by local health jurisdictions as of 2 p.m. PDT March 29. More current numbers may be available from local health jurisdictions.

— 5,763 – Positive cases*

— 135 – Deaths**

*In order to better focus public health resources on the changing needs of California communities, the state is no longer collecting information about how individuals contracted COVID-19. Community transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in California since late February, and since early March, most of the confirmed cases in the state were not related to travel outside of the United States.

**California is no longer including the death of the one non-California resident. That death is being included in another state’s tally.

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

– Age 0-17: 65 cases

– Age 18-49: 2,973 cases

– Age 50-64: 1,447 cases

– Age 65+: 1,252 cases

– Unknown: 26 cases

Gender of all confirmed positive cases:

– Female: 2,581 cases

– Male: 3,083 cases

– Non-binary: 0 cases

– Unknown: 99 cases

For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health website.

Testing in California

As of 2 p.m. PDT on March 28, approximately 83,800+*** tests had been conducted in California. At least 27,251 results have been received and another 56,550 are pending. This includes the latest numbers California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.

***This week’s cumulative testing numbers are lower than last week due to an inadvertent over-reporting error discovered by one of the private labs.

How People Can Protect Themselves

Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense by:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities.

– Practicing social distancing.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

More information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is available on the California Coronavirus Response website.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health Guidance Documents web page.​