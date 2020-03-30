California Monday: 5,763 Confirmed Cases, 135 Deaths

SACRAMENTO – California now has 5,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 135 deaths due to the virus, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Monday update.
COVID-19 in California by the Numbers Note: The following numbers reflect information received by local health jurisdictions as of 2 p.m. PDT March 29. More current numbers may be available from local health jurisdictions.
— 5,763 – Positive cases*
— 135 – Deaths**
*In order to better focus public health resources on the changing needs of California communities, the state is no longer collecting information about how individuals contracted COVID-19. Community transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in California since late February, and since early March, most of the confirmed cases in the state were not related to travel outside of the United States.
**California is no longer including the death of the one non-California resident. That death is being included in another state’s tally.
Testing in California
As of 2 p.m. PDT on March 28, approximately 83,800+*** tests had been conducted in California. At least 27,251 results have been received and another 56,550 are pending. This includes the latest numbers California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.
***This week’s cumulative testing numbers are lower than last week due to an inadvertent over-reporting error discovered by one of the private labs.
How People Can Protect Themselves
Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense by:
– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.
– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
– Following guidance from public health officials.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.
The county of Los Angeles is standing up approximately 2,000 medical sheltering beds for people who either have been exposed to COVID-19 or who health authorities have determined need to self-isolate or self-quarantine but cannot do so in their own home.
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Monday they have collaborated on COVID-19-related reductions in court operations, which allows for the redeployment of some deputies to support county law enforcement.
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Departments of Consumer and Business Affairs and Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services have launched the new L.A. County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center.
For the first time in at least a quarter century - maybe ever - the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 2,126, including 42 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, an increase of 17 percent in the last 24 hours.
Many healthcare professionals make house calls: nurses, physical and occupational therapists, wound care specialists, nutritionists, social workers, psychologists and case managers. What rules protect patients and the healthcare professional?
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.