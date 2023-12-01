header image

December 1
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tom Vernon
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
| Friday, Dec 1, 2023
SR 14

Click on photo to enlarge map.

The California Department of Transportation has scheduled Lane Closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes. The closures are necessary to perform pavement replacement, inside shoulder work and set K-rail that will extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality. Currently, construction work is on-going Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday through Saturday, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to minimize traffic impacts. Northbound SR-14 has one lane open from Avenue H to Avenue A.

Closures are as follows:

Monday, Dec. 4 – Tuesday, Dec. 5 Nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Full Freeway Closure: Northbound SR-14 from Avenue J through Avenue I

Monday, Dec. 4 – Friday, Dec. 8 Nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Full Freeway Closure: Southbound SR-14 from Avenue H through Avenue J-8

Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and grinding associated with construction activities. The schedule is weather permitting, and all dates and times are subject to change. Detour signs will be posted. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes. Real time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Construction is scheduled from Spring of 2023 through Winter 2025/2026. Cost is estimated at $164 million. Atkinson Construction of Irvine, California is the contractor.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Move Over”.
