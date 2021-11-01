Caltrans District 7 Hiring, Holding Career Fair Wednesday

The California Department of Transportation, District 7 (Los Angeles, Ventura counties) is holding a career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., in downtown Los Angeles to help people learn about the opportunities and benefits of working for the State of California.

Those benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid sick and vacation leave, and retirement.

The fair will be held on the plaza in front of the Caltrans building, located at 100 South Main Street, Los Angeles, at the corner of 1st and Main streets, which is on the DASH D transit line and near several transit stops and public parking lots. Caltrans employees will staff booths to explain the multitude of careers that Caltrans offers and to guide attendees on the application process.

There are also 23 positions open for application before or during the fair. These include engineering, maintenance, heavy equipment operators, legal support and administrative positions. Completed applications can be dropped off during the fair. More information can be found [here]. Other positions will be available in the coming months, so this is a good time to learn more about a career with the State of California.

Caltrans expects hundreds of attendees, based on previous attendance at other hiring and career fairs. All COVID safety protocols will be observed.

