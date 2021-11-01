header image

November 1
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Caltrans District 7 Hiring, Holding Career Fair Wednesday
| Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Caltrans Career Fair

The California Department of Transportation, District 7 (Los Angeles, Ventura counties) is holding a career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., in downtown Los Angeles to help people learn about the opportunities and benefits of working for the State of California.

Those benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid sick and vacation leave, and retirement.

The fair will be held on the plaza in front of the Caltrans building, located at 100 South Main Street, Los Angeles, at the corner of 1st and Main streets, which is on the DASH D transit line and near several transit stops and public parking lots. Caltrans employees will staff booths to explain the multitude of careers that Caltrans offers and to guide attendees on the application process.

There are also 23 positions open for application before or during the fair. These include engineering, maintenance, heavy equipment operators, legal support and administrative positions. Completed applications can be dropped off during the fair. More information can be found [here]. Other positions will be available in the coming months, so this is a good time to learn more about a career with the State of California.

Caltrans expects hundreds of attendees, based on previous attendance at other hiring and career fairs. All COVID safety protocols will be observed.
Family, Friends, Customers Celebrate Keith Mowry’s Life
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Friends, family and customers of Bob’s Country Meats gathered Sunday to celebrate the life of owner Keith Mowry, who died recently due to health complications.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 179th Death at Henry Mayo
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 179, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Santa Clarita city officials and political leaders cut the red ribbon for the new Canyon Country Community Center – which will be open to all residents as a hub for various programs.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class
Your landscape has been established for a while now, but you know that it needs some work to keep it looking good.
Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class
SCAA Readies for 2021 Art Classic
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is excited to announce the 2021 Art Classic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6.
SCAA Readies for 2021 Art Classic
Filming in SCV Includes Eight TV Shows, Three Features, One Reality, One Documentary
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 1 - Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021:
Filming in SCV Includes Eight TV Shows, Three Features, One Reality, One Documentary
Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony
Monthly Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – November 2021
Tis the season to celebrate, and I know I cannot wait to come together as a community, once again, to kick off the holiday season at Light Up Main Street! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m.
Monthly Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – November 2021
SCV Abandoned Art Hunt Begins Wednesday
The hunt is on! Pieces of pottery will be hidden in random locations throughout Santa Clarita Valley by SCV Potters, a local group of potters, as part of the SCV Abandoned Art Project that happens twice a year
SCV Abandoned Art Hunt Begins Wednesday
Today in SCV History (Nov. 1)
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Today in SCV History (Oct. 31)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
Today in SCV History (Oct. 30)
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
SCV Native Presley Aronson Shares Anti-Bullying Message Through Music
After being bullied as a child, Santa Clarita native Presley Aronson has now made it his mission to ensure the same doesn’t happen to others.
SCV Native Presley Aronson Shares Anti-Bullying Message Through Music
City Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Children from across the Santa Clarita Valley received an after-school surprise when they entered the Newhall Community Center and saw a colorful constructed Día de los Muertos altar.
City Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Canyon Theatre Guild Adds More Mamma Mia! Shows
Due to popular demand, the Canyon Theater Guild announced its production of “Mamma Mia!” will be extended through Nov. 7.
Canyon Theatre Guild Adds More Mamma Mia! Shows
Friday COVID Roundup: County to Continue Vaccination, Booster Outreach for the Homeless
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,333 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,394 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County to Continue Vaccination, Booster Outreach for the Homeless
SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, are proud to announce the honorees for the 11th Annual Salute to Patriots event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
Tejon Outlets Hosting ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ Halloween Event
The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce the return of its annual Halloween event – Cinema Under the Stars – Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tejon Outlets Hosting ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ Halloween Event
Metro Discusses Plans for I-5 Construction
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority informed the public Wednesday evening on the details surrounding the new Interstate 5 construction project occurring between State Route 14 and Parker Road in Castaic over the next handful of years.
Metro Discusses Plans for I-5 Construction
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Valencia Forced to Forfeit; Saugus Foothill League Champs for 2nd Straight Year
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cancelled Friday’s Valencia High School football game following three new COVID-19 cases being reported on the campus.
Valencia Forced to Forfeit; Saugus Foothill League Champs for 2nd Straight Year
Nov. 20: Light Up Main Street Returns to Old Town Newhall
The holiday season is just around the corner, and the city of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome the community back to the official holiday kick-off, Light Up Main Street!
Nov. 20: Light Up Main Street Returns to Old Town Newhall
Oct. 29: Community Invited to City’s Annual Halloween Carnival
The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting its 20th annual Halloween Carnival on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., at the Newhall Community Center.
Oct. 29: Community Invited to City’s Annual Halloween Carnival
SCVNews.com
