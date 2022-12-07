Canyon Theatre Guild Presenting Broadway Musical ‘White Christmas’

For the past 35 years, Canyon Theatre Guild has entertained the community with their annual holiday show. Audience members are immersed in the cozy essence that happens once a year: CTG transforms their classic playhouse into a winter wonderland. Everything from the wreaths and garlands adorning the walls to the warm scent of apple cider helps create the welcoming environment for the season. Carolers serenade the crowd before excited patrons of all ages bustle in for the evening’s entertainment.
This year, Canyon Theatre Guild creates its magic again by producing the hit musical, Irving Berlin’s, “White Christmas” – based on the movie of the same name, which starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and more!
Artistic and executive director TimBen Boydston pairs with Co-Director to Michael Smith to lead the cast through this musical journey, where a couple of World War II vets become partners in a song-and-dance act after the war.
Looking for love, they follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters to a gig at a Vermont lodge, which happens to be owned by their former army commander. Boydston says, “It has become a holiday tradition for many families and friends to celebrate the season by attending the annual CTG Holiday show.”
The cast dazzles in iconic numbers, including “Snow,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies” and the titular “White Christmas.”
Lead singer Peter Noone is a multi-talented entertainer, who has been delighting audiences nearly all his life. At the age of 15, Noone achieved international fame as “Herman’s Hermits”, lead singer of the legendary 1960's pop band Herman’s Hermits.
iLEAD California Schools announced the appointment of its new CEO Amanda Fischer, who has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California.
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is collaborating with the Los Angeles Clippers and Jr. Clippers to provide our participants additional benefits, including youth basketball at the Castaic Sports Complex.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Tuesday she will provide up to $1 million in discretionary funding to boost law enforcement services in unincorporated areas in her district.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 10 additional deaths and 3,125 new cases countywide.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 253 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 29 additional deaths and 10,089 new cases countywide.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.