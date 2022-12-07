header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 7
1921 - William S. Hart marries actress Winifred Westover [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
Canyon Theatre Guild Presenting Broadway Musical ‘White Christmas’
| Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
CTG 3

For the past 35 years, Canyon Theatre Guild has entertained the community with their annual holiday show. Audience members are immersed in the cozy essence that happens once a year: CTG transforms their classic playhouse into a winter wonderland. Everything from the wreaths and garlands adorning the walls to the warm scent of apple cider helps create the welcoming environment for the season. Carolers serenade the crowd before excited patrons of all ages bustle in for the evening’s entertainment.

This year, Canyon Theatre Guild creates its magic again by producing the hit musical, Irving Berlin’s, “White Christmas” – based on the movie of the same name, which starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and more!

Artistic and executive director TimBen Boydston pairs with Co-Director to Michael Smith to lead the cast through this musical journey, where a couple of World War II vets become partners in a song-and-dance act after the war.

Looking for love, they follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters to a gig at a Vermont lodge, which happens to be owned by their former army commander. Boydston says, “It has become a holiday tradition for many families and friends to celebrate the season by attending the annual CTG Holiday show.”

The cast dazzles in iconic numbers, including “Snow,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies” and the titular “White Christmas.”

Performances are running now through Dec. 22.

Tickets are $19 for Jr/Sr and $23 for adults and are available for purchase at canyontheatre.org/whitechristmas or by calling the box office at (661) 799-2702.

CTG

CTG 2
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Canyon Theatre Guild Presenting Broadway Musical ‘White Christmas’

Canyon Theatre Guild Presenting Broadway Musical ‘White Christmas’
Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
For the past 35 years, Canyon Theatre Guild has entertained the community with their annual holiday show.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 7: ‘All is Calm’ at The Soraya on CSUN Campus

Dec. 7: ‘All is Calm’ at The Soraya on CSUN Campus
Monday, Dec 5, 2022
Community members are invited to enjoy "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914," a play based on a true story when camaraderie prevailed on the battlefield in 1914.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 28: Tickets on Sale for Herman’s Hermits at The Canyon Santa Clarita

Jan. 28: Tickets on Sale for Herman’s Hermits at The Canyon Santa Clarita
Friday, Dec 2, 2022
Lead singer Peter Noone is a multi-talented entertainer, who has been delighting audiences nearly all his life. At the age of 15, Noone achieved international fame as “Herman’s Hermits”, lead singer of the legendary 1960's pop band Herman’s Hermits.
FULL STORY...

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain
Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain runs now on select days through Jan. 1.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 4: Second Annual Newhall Holiday Marketplace

Dec. 4: Second Annual Newhall Holiday Marketplace
Friday, Nov 25, 2022
The second annual Newhall Holiday Marketplace will be held Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
iLEAD California Schools announced the appointment of its new CEO Amanda Fischer, who has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California.
iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
Today in SCV History (Dec. 7)
1921 - William S. Hart marries actress Winifred Westover [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday - Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Faith Community Church plans to welcome hundreds of its Newhall neighbors to celebrate Christmas at its annual “Festividad for Christ” event Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Dec. 17: Faith Community Church’s Annual ‘Festividad for Christ’
Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is collaborating with the Los Angeles Clippers and Jr. Clippers to provide our participants additional benefits, including youth basketball at the Castaic Sports Complex.
Youth Basketball Returns to Castaic Sports Complex
Canyon Theatre Guild Presenting Broadway Musical ‘White Christmas’
For the past 35 years, Canyon Theatre Guild has entertained the community with their annual holiday show.
Canyon Theatre Guild Presenting Broadway Musical ‘White Christmas’
Public Health Warning Parents of Children’s Products Recall Due to Lead
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning parents and caregivers about the potential health risks associated with several recalled children’s toys, clothes, and other products.
Public Health Warning Parents of Children’s Products Recall Due to Lead
Sheriff Robert Luna Sworn Into Office
Sheriff Robert Luna arrived Monday at the Hall of Justice and held his first news conference on the front steps.
Sheriff Robert Luna Sworn Into Office
Barger Dedicates $1M in Discretionary Funds to Help Deter Holiday Crime
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, announced Tuesday she will provide up to $1 million in discretionary funding to boost law enforcement services in unincorporated areas in her district.
Barger Dedicates $1M in Discretionary Funds to Help Deter Holiday Crime
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 10 additional deaths and 3,125 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 81 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (Dec. 6)
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
SCV Senior Center Announces Annual Appeal Campaign Launch
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is launching its Annual Appeal Campaign to raise much needed funds for the Center.
SCV Senior Center Announces Annual Appeal Campaign Launch
Dec. 7: ‘All is Calm’ at The Soraya on CSUN Campus
Community members are invited to enjoy "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914," a play based on a true story when camaraderie prevailed on the battlefield in 1914.
Dec. 7: ‘All is Calm’ at The Soraya on CSUN Campus
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Deadline Another Two Years
Nearly 14.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 198,814 from the previous month – according to Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Deadline Another Two Years
Salvation Army Seeks Donations for Adopt a Family, Senior Programs
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is asking the community to consider taking part in their Adopt a Family and Adopt a Senior Programs this holiday season.
Salvation Army Seeks Donations for Adopt a Family, Senior Programs
Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Governance Board
The Women's Council of Realtors Santa Clarita Network installed their new Governance Board at Embassy Suites in Valencia on Friday.
Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Governance Board
City Announces Community Development Block Grant Now Available
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that informational meetings have been scheduled for those organizations interested in applying for 2023-24 Community Development Block Grant fundin
City Announces Community Development Block Grant Now Available
Dec. 7: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
Dec. 7: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Dec. 10: Free Gardening Class Highlighting SCV Trees, Shrubs
Trees and shrubs provide clean air, add depth and dimension to the landscape, and enhance neighborhoods with colors and textures.
Dec. 10: Free Gardening Class Highlighting SCV Trees, Shrubs
Finally Family Homes Seeking Donations for Holiday Gift Drive
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking donations to ensure college-aged foster youth are remembered for the holidays.
Finally Family Homes Seeking Donations for Holiday Gift Drive
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 94,000; Deaths Rise to 518
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 253 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 29 additional deaths and 10,089 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 94,000; Deaths Rise to 518
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
Wayside
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: