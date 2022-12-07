Canyon Theatre Guild Presenting Broadway Musical ‘White Christmas’

For the past 35 years, Canyon Theatre Guild has entertained the community with their annual holiday show. Audience members are immersed in the cozy essence that happens once a year: CTG transforms their classic playhouse into a winter wonderland. Everything from the wreaths and garlands adorning the walls to the warm scent of apple cider helps create the welcoming environment for the season. Carolers serenade the crowd before excited patrons of all ages bustle in for the evening’s entertainment.

This year, Canyon Theatre Guild creates its magic again by producing the hit musical, Irving Berlin’s, “White Christmas” – based on the movie of the same name, which starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and more!

Artistic and executive director TimBen Boydston pairs with Co-Director to Michael Smith to lead the cast through this musical journey, where a couple of World War II vets become partners in a song-and-dance act after the war.

Looking for love, they follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters to a gig at a Vermont lodge, which happens to be owned by their former army commander. Boydston says, “It has become a holiday tradition for many families and friends to celebrate the season by attending the annual CTG Holiday show.”

The cast dazzles in iconic numbers, including “Snow,” “Sisters,” “Blue Skies” and the titular “White Christmas.”

Performances are running now through Dec. 22.

Tickets are $19 for Jr/Sr and $23 for adults and are available for purchase at canyontheatre.org/whitechristmas or by calling the box office at (661) 799-2702.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...