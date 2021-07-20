Canyon Theatre Guild Returns with ‘Suite Surrender,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’

Join the Canyon Theatre Guild for some much needed laughter and delight with the hysterical comedy farce, “Suite Surrender.”

It’s 1942, and two of Hollywood’s biggest divas have descended upon the luxurious Palm Beach Royale Hotel — assistants, luggage, and legendary feud with one another in tow. Everything seems to be in order for their wartime performance…that is, until they are somehow accidentally assigned to the same suite. Mistaken identities, overblown egos, double entendres, and a lap dog named Mr. Boodles round out this hilarious riot of a love note to the classic farces of the 30s and 40s. Not recommended for young children – Mild adult Language

Free champagne Opening Night, Saturday, July 24, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 15.

The laughter continues with the classic, “Pride and Prejudice.”

Finding a husband is hardly Elizabeth Bennet’s most urgent priority. But with four sisters, an overzealous match-making mother, and a string of unsuitable suitors, it’s difficult to escape the subject. When the independent-minded Elizabeth meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy, she is determined not to let her feelings triumph over her own good sense — but the truth turns out to be more slippery than it seems. In a society where subtle snubs and deceit proliferate, is it possible for Elizabeth and Darcy to look beyond his pride and her prejudice, and to make the best match of all?

Free champagne Opening Night, Friday, Aug. 13, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 29.

For tickets, call (661) 799-2702 or visit CanyonTheatre.org for more information.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...