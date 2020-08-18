[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Canyon Theatre Guild to Hold Fall Online Workshops
| Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020
Super Happy Awesome News

Due to the overwhelming positive response to our online summer workshops, as well as the extension of COVID-19 closures, the Canyon Theatre Guild (CTG) is excited to announce their fall lineup of its online workshops.

The new CTG Youth classes and shows are specifically designed for remote participation. Singing, Dancing, Acting, Audition Tips, Improv, Cold Reading, Character Development, Script Writing, Scene study are the CTG’s expanded offerings due to the continuing COVID.

Online shows being offered are:

– “Super Happy Awesome News!”

– “Autumn and the Monsters”

– “Firefly Kingdom”

Because the productions and classes are online, they have very unique structures and innovative staging. Some of the examples of this can be found on Tuesdays and Thursdays with Super Happy Awesome News, where two siblings launch rival good news networks and find themselves competing for the title of happiest news show. Soon, their correspondents are in a whirlwind of ecstatic musical reporting – from joyful weather forecasts, to cheerful cooking segments and blissful political updates. But, when vulnerability starts peeking through the euphoric facade, they’re left wondering: is there room for raw honesty on a super happy broadcast?

Then we have Autumn and the Monsters where the fall season is fast approaching and with every change in the trees and breezes through your hair, you can rest assured you have nothing to fear! Meet Autumn, your not-so-average girl with a fantastical secret: all of her friends are monsters: living, breathing, monsters that live in the shadows, mostly because of quarantine. When a dark figure threatens their existence with the approach of Halloween, Autumn must figure out how to save her friends…from the comfort of her own home.

Finally, Firefly Kingdom. What is one to do when locked in a house? Who is there to talk to? Who is there to play with? Penelope has the answer. She has not only created an online meeting place, but an entire kingdom. The Firefly Kingdom! Where imagination lives, where friendships are made…her biggest fear? What happens when real people join her video conference…what happens when they bring their nightmares? Every workshop will end with a live performance of the show.

The skill of improve is Mondays and Wednesdays will feature our day time and after school improv classes which will conclude with an online live improv show. The benefits of learning improvisation have been proven to improve and promote: communication, decision making, working as a team, social interaction, confidence, active listening, physical awareness and helping with anxiety.

Our Fridays will offer a once a week class consisting of Character Development & Scene Study where youth can take their acting to the next level. Creating compelling characters is critical to an actor’s understanding of scene work. This skill is essential for actors to really bring their scenes to life. All acting levels welcome. Scenes will be performed on the final day of the workshop. Our other Friday class, Theatrical Script Writing, will give participants the opportunity to write a short, theatrical script. This skill is an amazing tool for any actor’s toolbox and will give your young thespian an edge when it comes to understanding and bringing a script to life.

No previous experience is needed for any of the workshops, as we work with everyone where they are.

For more information about our Autumn Workshops Online classes and schedule, please call (661) 799-2702 or email ctgworkshops@gmail.com

Can’t wait to see you online.

L.A. County Awards More than $4M in Arts Grants

L.A. County Awards More than $4M in Arts Grants
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has awarded more than $4.8 million in arts grants for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
FULL STORY...

The Music Center Launches ‘For the Love of L.A.’

The Music Center Launches ‘For the Love of L.A.’
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
The Music Center on Tuesday launched a new digital series called "For the Love of L.A.," designed to celebrate the creativity of Los Angeles and support L.A.-based artists representing the disciplines of music, dance, visual culture and more.
FULL STORY...

TV Productions Ramp Back Up in SCV, ‘Hollywood North’

TV Productions Ramp Back Up in SCV, ‘Hollywood North’
Monday, Aug 10, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and reports that two TV productions and a still photoshoot are filming in the Santa Clarita Valley this week
FULL STORY...

The MAIN Seeking Contestants for ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Show

The MAIN Seeking Contestants for ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Show
Saturday, Aug 8, 2020
The MAIN in Santa Clarita is seeking individuals to share their talents in the upcoming online edition of “You’re The Best,” on Facebook.
FULL STORY...
