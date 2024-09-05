header image

1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Canyons Football Continues Community Invites in 2024
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
coc-football-101223

College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2024 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7, free of charge.

Canyons vs. Citrus College is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Cougar Stadium on the campus of College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

First responders attending the game for free will be asked to present a valid photo ID at the gate. General admission tickets to all Cougars football games are $10. Kids under 12 and seniors over 65 are $5.

The full 2024 Canyons football home game schedule and community group invite list is included below:

Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Fullerton College

6 p.m. — Cougar Stadium

All first responders admitted free of charge (w/ valid ID)

Saturday, Sept. 28 vs. Santa Barbara City College*

1 p.m. — Cougar Stadium

Local SCV schools students/staff admitted free of charge (w/ valid school ID or spirit wear)

Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. El Camino College*

6 p.m. — Cougar Stadium

Homecoming Celebration

Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Moorpark College*

1 p.m. — Cougar Stadium

20th Anniversary Celebration of 2004 National Championship Team

Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Bakersfield College*

Noon — Cougar Stadium

All veterans and active-duty military admitted free (w/ valid ID)

*Denotes SCFA National Division, Northern League contest.

Season ticket packages for Cougars football home games are now available for purchase online through the COC Athletic Department’s electronic ticketing service.

Individual game tickets are also available to purchase.

Fans now have three options to purchase game day tickets:

Purchase electronic tickets prior to arrival through the HomeTown Ticketing service; display electronic ticket at gate.

Purchase electronic tickets with mobile device using posted QR code upon arrival at Cougar Stadium.

Purchase traditional tickets with cash at ticket booth located at front gate.

Once again, all Cougars home games will be live streamed to fans free of charge via the Cougar Sports Network through a broadcast partnership with SoCalCollegeSports.com.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department or following on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing

TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
The Master's University cross country teams got off to a strong start to the 2024 campaign at the Mark Covert Classic in Brea.
FULL STORY...

COC's Women's Soccer Sweeps San Diego Road Trip

COC’s Women’s Soccer Sweeps San Diego Road Trip
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer won its second match in as many outings, this time posting a 4-1 road win at San Diego Mesa College.
FULL STORY...

COC Cross Country Teams See Success at Season Opener

COC Cross Country Teams See Success at Season Opener
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
College of the Canyons cross country began its season in successful fashion, with the women's team taking first and then men's squad running third at the season opening San Diego Cross Country Kickoff.
FULL STORY...

Women's Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors

Women’s Golf Finishes Third, Kitabatake Earns Medalist Honors
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
College of the Canyons opened the 2024 campaign by competing in the annual Chuck Melendez Invitational held at Olivas Links Golf Course on Monday, with COC freshman Sahya Kitabatake earning medalist honors with an even par round.
FULL STORY...
