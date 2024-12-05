header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 5
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center) [story]
Wayside
Brown Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections
| Thursday, Dec 5, 2024

College of the Canyons standout Tyrell Brown has been named the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League Defensive Player of the Year to headline the Cougars’ class of 10 All-League selections.

Brown played in multiple positions across the COC defensive front, finishing the 2024 campaign with 44 total tackles, including 23 solo stops, with five sacks and 11 tackles for loss across 11 games. The Killeen, Tex. native also came away with a fumble recovery and an interception.

Brown began the season by recording a tackle for loss in five straight games. He recorded three or more takedowns in all but one contest, with three sacks and five tackles for loss coming during conference and postseason play. In the Cougars’ bowl game vs. Mt. San Jacinto, Brown finished with four tackles, including 2.5 for loss, with 1.5 sacks.

Those numbers helped the COC defense hold opponents to just 19.3 points per game to rank 10th in the state. Canyons was also fifth in the state in sacks (33).

In all, Canyons claimed six all-league spots on the defensive side of the ball, with four going to the offensive unit.

Joining Brown as defensive First-Team honorees are outside linebacker Cain Omohundro, defensive end Roderick Colquitt, cornerback Dylan Flowers and utility defensive back Duhron Goodman. Omohundro and Goodman were both recognized as unanimous selections.

A two-year starter for the Cougars, Omohundro showed a knack for making big plays time and again. He finished with 42 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and tied for the team lead with three interceptions, including a 23-yard pick-six touchdown. He also blocked a kick on special teams and scored a rushing touchdown as part of the Cougars’ goal line package.

Colquitt made his impact with 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss accounting for a loss of 45 yards. He finished with 21 total tackles and a forced fumble in his 10 games.

Flowers recorded three interceptions, seven pass break ups, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. He began the season with pick-six touchdowns in back-to-back games and finished the year at 42 total tackles, with 17 solo stops, in 11 starts.

Goodman played in 10 games for the Cougars with 36 total tackles, including three going for loss. Displaying a nose for the ball, Goodman forced two fumbles and recovered one, while adding an interception and four pass break ups.

Jackson Stein earned Second-Team defense honors as a defensive tackle following a sophomore season that included 24 total tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and 7.5 tackles for loss, equating to a loss of 30 yards.

Included on the First-Team offense were wide receiver Da’Marrie Smith and kicker Luis Rodriguez.

Smith ended his season with 31 receptions for 498 yards, good for an average of 16.1 yards per catch, with a long gain of 79 yards. He led the Cougars with seven receiving touchdowns in 10 games. The speedster also rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on five carries. In special teams action he returned four kicks for 152 yards, including a long 95-yard return for another touchdown.

Rodriguez was the top kicker in the state after going 21-of-25 on field goal attempts with a long kick of 54 yards. He also converted on 31-of-34 PAT attempts to end the season with 93 total points. The Verdugo Hills High School product handled kickoff duties with 58 kicks totaling 3,074 yards with 31 touchbacks.

Offensive lineman Hudson Chasko and wide receiver Ray Hall were both named to the Second-Team offense unit.

Chasko was a key cog on the offensive line, with the six-foot-five-inch left tackle heavily contributing to an offensive unit that averaged 27.6 points and 317.5 yards of total offense per contest, while seeing four different quarterbacks take snaps for the Cougars.

Hall recorded 31 catches and led the Cougars with 685 yards for an average 22.1 per reception and a long gain of 79 yards. He averaged 62.3 receiving yards per contest and led the squad with seven receiving touchdowns. On special teams, Hall returned five kicks for 128 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per return.

A full list of 2024 All-SCFA selections is included here.

The Cougars (8-3, 5-2) finished the 2024 regular season tied for second in the SCFA National Division, Northern League behind conference champion El Camino College. COC went on to play in a postseason bowl game for the second straight year, defeating Mt. San Jacinto College 26-21 in the Jersey Mike’s Valencia Bowl.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthjletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Lady Mustangs Volleyball Loses Opening Pool Play Match at Championships

Lady Mustangs Volleyball Loses Opening Pool Play Match at Championships
Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
The Master's University's women's volleyball team lost its first pool play match to the Concordia (NE) Bulldogs at the 2024 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championships Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
FULL STORY...

Brown Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections

Brown Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections
Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
College of the Canyons standout Tyrell Brown has been named the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League Defensive Player of the Year to headline the Cougars' class of 10 All-League selections.
FULL STORY...

TMU’s Dyer Breaks Three NAIA Swim Records

TMU’s Dyer Breaks Three NAIA Swim Records
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
The Master's University's Freshman Katherine Dyer officially broke three NAIA records while competing with school's men's and women's swim teams in the La Verne Winter Invitational Sunday, Nov. 24.
FULL STORY...

COC Men’s Hoops Ends Skid 99-71 Over Long Beach City

COC Men’s Hoops Ends Skid 99-71 Over Long Beach City
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
College of the Canyons men's basketball snapped its losing streak with a 99-71 win over visiting Long Beach City College in a convincing team effort at Lee Smelser Court on Friday, Nov. 22.
FULL STORY...

COC Women’s XCountry Takes Ninth at State Championships

COC Women’s XCountry Takes Ninth at State Championships
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
College of the Canyons took a run in the rain at the 2024 California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Cross Country State Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 23 highlighted by an eighth-place individual result from freshman Victoria Jamison that also pushed the women's squad to ninth in the team standings.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube
The holidays are here, sparking feelings of joy, magic and closeness as we spend time with the ones we love—and what better way to create lasting memories with your family than bundling up in your coziest jackets, throwing on your warmest scarves and gliding along the ice at the local ice-skating rink. Here in Santa Clarita, we are proud to be home to not one, not two, but three sheets of ice, all located at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube
Valladares, Representing the SCV, Sworn Into State Senate
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) was sworn into the California State Senate representing the 23rd Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Monday, Dec. 2.
Valladares, Representing the SCV, Sworn Into State Senate
Dec. 8, 21: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
There is currently one space available for the Wildland Weed Warriors' project on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, and three spots available for its Saturday, Dec. 21 project at Elsmere Canyon Open Space. These activities run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dec. 8, 21: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Loses Opening Pool Play Match at Championships
The Master's University's women's volleyball team lost its first pool play match to the Concordia (NE) Bulldogs at the 2024 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championships Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Loses Opening Pool Play Match at Championships
Brown Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections
College of the Canyons standout Tyrell Brown has been named the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League Defensive Player of the Year to headline the Cougars' class of 10 All-League selections.
Brown Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center) [story]
Wayside
WalletHub: California Is the 3rd Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud
In recent years, significant data breaches have compromised many Americans’ personal information. U.S. consumers reported losing $10 billion to fraud in 2023, up $1 billion from the previous year.
WalletHub: California Is the 3rd Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud
LASD: Acton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau, Metro Detail detectives and LASD Palmdale Station detectives responded to the California Bank and Trust in Acton, in response to a reported bank robbery. 
LASD: Acton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Celebrate The Winter Season at L.A. County Parks
 The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of two favorite winter celebrations: Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland and Holidays in the Park. 
Celebrate The Winter Season at L.A. County Parks
Dec. 10: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10. 
Dec. 10: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
County Certifies 2024 General Election Results
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan certified the final results for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the first day counties were permitted to certify under the timeframe prescribed in the California Elections Code.
County Certifies 2024 General Election Results
State Secures Broad Voluntary Recall of Raw Milk and Cream to Protect Consumers
Continuing its action to protect public health, the state has secured a broad, voluntary recall of all raw whole milk and cream products from Raw Farm, LLC.
State Secures Broad Voluntary Recall of Raw Milk and Cream to Protect Consumers
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Program to Co-Host ‘Compassionate Conversations’
California State University, Northridge’s Jewish Studies Program is collaborating with the UCLA Dialogue Across Difference Initiative and Bedari Kindness Institute to host a conversation between Miriam Udel and Reza Aslan about charting a course toward peace and understanding
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Program to Co-Host ‘Compassionate Conversations’
Dec. 8: 45-Year Anniversary Celebration of Santa Clarita McDonald’s Franchise
Santa Clarita Valley McDonald’s Owner/Operators Jay and Shelly Schutz are celebrating 45 years in Santa Clarita at their 18850 Soledad Canyon Road location with a special event to thank customers and neighbors for their decades of support and cherished memories.
Dec. 8: 45-Year Anniversary Celebration of Santa Clarita McDonald’s Franchise
Dec. 9-12: All Lanes of I-5 SB to be Closed in Newhall
A nightime closure of all southbound lanes of the Interstate 5 Freeway in Newhall is scheduled to run Monday, Dec. 9 through Thursday, Dec. 12 due to the I-5 North County Enhancements Project.
Dec. 9-12: All Lanes of I-5 SB to be Closed in Newhall
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Nathan Hochman Sworn In As New L.A. County District Attorney
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney General, was sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 3 as the 44th District Attorney of Los Angeles County.
Nathan Hochman Sworn In As New L.A. County District Attorney
Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, Appointed to County Interagency Council
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s nomination of Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, to serve on the Los Angeles County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect (ICAN).
Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, Appointed to County Interagency Council
Dec. 14: Ken & Joe’s Season of Giving Winter Charity Event
Ken & Joe’s Second "Season of Giving Winter Charity Event" will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dealership's location at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 14: Ken & Joe’s Season of Giving Winter Charity Event
Barger Becomes Chair of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger started her term as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2024-2025 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Barger Becomes Chair of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
Dec. 20: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Carnival of the Animals’
Experience the magic of live music and animated visuals at the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra’s "Carnival of the Animals" concert, Friday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
Dec. 20: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Carnival of the Animals’
SCV Chamber Business Choice Awards Nominations are Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced nominations are officially open for the Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards and will remain open till Tuesday, Dec. 31.
SCV Chamber Business Choice Awards Nominations are Open
Schiavo Offers Relief, Relocation Bills for Those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was sworn in on Monday, Dec. 2 in Sacramento to represent Assembly District 40, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Castaic, Northwest San Fernando Valley and North Sylmar.
Schiavo Offers Relief, Relocation Bills for Those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Dec. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Valencia Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Valencia Summit Park.
Dec. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Valencia Community Center
SCVNews.com