Brown Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections

College of the Canyons standout Tyrell Brown has been named the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League Defensive Player of the Year to headline the Cougars’ class of 10 All-League selections.

Brown played in multiple positions across the COC defensive front, finishing the 2024 campaign with 44 total tackles, including 23 solo stops, with five sacks and 11 tackles for loss across 11 games. The Killeen, Tex. native also came away with a fumble recovery and an interception.

Brown began the season by recording a tackle for loss in five straight games. He recorded three or more takedowns in all but one contest, with three sacks and five tackles for loss coming during conference and postseason play. In the Cougars’ bowl game vs. Mt. San Jacinto, Brown finished with four tackles, including 2.5 for loss, with 1.5 sacks.

Those numbers helped the COC defense hold opponents to just 19.3 points per game to rank 10th in the state. Canyons was also fifth in the state in sacks (33).

In all, Canyons claimed six all-league spots on the defensive side of the ball, with four going to the offensive unit.

Joining Brown as defensive First-Team honorees are outside linebacker Cain Omohundro, defensive end Roderick Colquitt, cornerback Dylan Flowers and utility defensive back Duhron Goodman. Omohundro and Goodman were both recognized as unanimous selections.

A two-year starter for the Cougars, Omohundro showed a knack for making big plays time and again. He finished with 42 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and tied for the team lead with three interceptions, including a 23-yard pick-six touchdown. He also blocked a kick on special teams and scored a rushing touchdown as part of the Cougars’ goal line package.

Colquitt made his impact with 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss accounting for a loss of 45 yards. He finished with 21 total tackles and a forced fumble in his 10 games.

Flowers recorded three interceptions, seven pass break ups, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. He began the season with pick-six touchdowns in back-to-back games and finished the year at 42 total tackles, with 17 solo stops, in 11 starts.

Goodman played in 10 games for the Cougars with 36 total tackles, including three going for loss. Displaying a nose for the ball, Goodman forced two fumbles and recovered one, while adding an interception and four pass break ups.

Jackson Stein earned Second-Team defense honors as a defensive tackle following a sophomore season that included 24 total tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and 7.5 tackles for loss, equating to a loss of 30 yards.

Included on the First-Team offense were wide receiver Da’Marrie Smith and kicker Luis Rodriguez.

Smith ended his season with 31 receptions for 498 yards, good for an average of 16.1 yards per catch, with a long gain of 79 yards. He led the Cougars with seven receiving touchdowns in 10 games. The speedster also rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on five carries. In special teams action he returned four kicks for 152 yards, including a long 95-yard return for another touchdown.

Rodriguez was the top kicker in the state after going 21-of-25 on field goal attempts with a long kick of 54 yards. He also converted on 31-of-34 PAT attempts to end the season with 93 total points. The Verdugo Hills High School product handled kickoff duties with 58 kicks totaling 3,074 yards with 31 touchbacks.

Offensive lineman Hudson Chasko and wide receiver Ray Hall were both named to the Second-Team offense unit.

Chasko was a key cog on the offensive line, with the six-foot-five-inch left tackle heavily contributing to an offensive unit that averaged 27.6 points and 317.5 yards of total offense per contest, while seeing four different quarterbacks take snaps for the Cougars.

Hall recorded 31 catches and led the Cougars with 685 yards for an average 22.1 per reception and a long gain of 79 yards. He averaged 62.3 receiving yards per contest and led the squad with seven receiving touchdowns. On special teams, Hall returned five kicks for 128 yards, an average of 25.6 yards per return.

A full list of 2024 All-SCFA selections is included here.

The Cougars (8-3, 5-2) finished the 2024 regular season tied for second in the SCFA National Division, Northern League behind conference champion El Camino College. COC went on to play in a postseason bowl game for the second straight year, defeating Mt. San Jacinto College 26-21 in the Jersey Mike’s Valencia Bowl.

