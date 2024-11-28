Caribbean Princess Arrives in Port Canaveral for First-Ever Season of Cruises

Princess Cruises, famously known as “The Love Boat,” celebrated the highly anticipated arrival of Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral today, marking the launch of a new season of Caribbean cruises from this convenient Central Florida homeport.

The ship set sail on a four-day Thanksgiving cruise to Turks & Caicos.

In the spirit of giving, Princess made a generous donation of non-perishable food items to The Sharing Center of Central Brevard. Nearly two tons of food will support local families in need.

“Today we celebrate the arrival of Caribbean Princess to Port Canaveral, one of the premier ports in cruising, and proudly support the local community,” said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises. “Port Canaveral offers fantastic facilities and is easily accessible for our guests, whether they choose to drive, fly, or take advantage of our exclusive Rail & Sail program with Brightline.”

The inaugural winter season from Port Canaveral features 19 additional cruise departures to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with voyages ranging from six to eight days. Some of the exciting itineraries include:

-Eastern Caribbean: Six-day cruises to Nassau, Grand Turk, and either Amber Cove or San Juan (Departures: Dec. 9, 23, 2024; Jan. 6, 20; Feb. 3, 17; March 3, 17, 31, 2025)

-Eastern Caribbean: Eight-day cruises to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan, and Grand Turk (Departures: Dec. 1, 29, 2024; Jan. 26; Feb. 23; March 23, 2025)

-Western Caribbean: Eight-day voyages to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City, and Roatan (Departures: Dec. 15, 2024; Jan. 12; Feb. 9; March 9; April 6, 2025)

Guests can combine six- and eight-day itineraries for a longer 14-day vacation.

“We’re beyond thrilled to welcome the beautiful Caribbean Princess to Port Canaveral – a cruise line our guests have been requesting for a long time,” said Captain John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “Port Canaveral is committed to offering our guests diverse cruise options, and Caribbean Princess is the perfect addition to this market with its stunning décor and innovative technology, hallmarks of the Princess Cruises experience.”

Family-Friendly Features and Signature Service

The 3,140-guest Caribbean Princess offers 1,571 staterooms, including options for families with interconnecting rooms and a range of suites and mini-suites. The ship caters to all ages with amenities like a Youth & Teen Center for kids and teens aged 3-17, an outdoor Movies Under the Stars screen, engaging Broadway-style production shows, and The Sanctuary – a relaxing, adults-only space with ocean breezes.

To enhance the cruise experience, Caribbean Princess offers Princess Plus and Princess Premier inclusive packages, which provide savings of up to 65% on popular amenities like Wi-Fi, beverages, crew gratuities, and more when purchased separately.

The ship also features Princess Cruises’ signature MedallionClass technology, providing guests with personalized, premium service that enhances the overall vacation experience, reinforcing Princess’ reputation for delivering unforgettable family adventures.

Royal-Class Sky Princess is scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral for the next 2025-2026 winter season to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Cruises are on sale now.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

