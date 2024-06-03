header image

1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita Partners with LEAP Children’s Museum
| Monday, Jun 3, 2024

Carlos OrozcoI hope this message finds you well. Summer is here and we are set to reap the benefits of fun in the sun and an array of opportunities to participate in and support our local community.

JCI Santa Clarita is proud to announce a partnership with LEAP Children’s Museum, a grassroots organization currently working on building a children’s museum here in Santa Clarita. It promises to provide children with opportunities to grow through experiential learning, as well as education in the a variety of fields including science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. Furthermore, LEAP is tying all of the installations to career readiness. Click the link to volunteer at their construction-themed three day pop-up event at the Valencia Town Center (more details below). https://signup.com/go/aVXAtMN

As holiday travel increases, so too will our efforts to provide meaningful contribution to our community through our dedicated partnerships and leadership opportunities. With many families already starting their holiday traveling as the schools in our area release students for summer break, we know this is a busy time of year. However, with the right team, our JCI members, we know how to make every volunteer opportunity impactful, fun, and educational. Check out some of our upcoming events below and be sure to RSVP for those that call to you. Don’t forget about membership-exclusive items, like our Social Club, for fun ways to beat the heat and mingle with other members.

Thank you for your continued dedication to JCI Santa Clarita. Hope to see you at our next event!

Yours in Jaycees,

Carlos Orozco

2024 President of JCI Santa Clarita

 

UPCOMING EVENTS
Chat N Chill
Our guest speaker, Mr. Tom Iland, is one of our own chapter members. He boasts many titles, including Toastmasters International Keynote Speaker, Human Potential Coach, Author, and IRONMAN!
Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 6PM.
Speaker starts at 6:15PM.
Lucky Luke Brewing Santa Clarita
25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355
JCI and VIA Team Up for Training: AI in the Workplace, featuring Jason Price
Sponsored by Seer Strategic Solutions, this workshop allows business leaders to explore Microsoft 365 and Copilot capabilities in an interactive, hands-on environment.
SPACE IS LIMITED, so click the link to RSVP and select the date/time that works for you.
Option 1: Friday, June 14 from 10AM – 1PM
Option 2: Saturday, June 15 from 1PM – 4PM
360 Suites SCV
25101 The Old Road Stevenson Ranch, CA
***Registrants will receive instructions via email on Monday, June 10. Participants are required to bring their own laptop or tablet and fill out an evaluation form. ***
Let’s Go Hiking
Prepare your mind for stimulating conversation while you utilize your body to traverse the scenic and lush trail. Good leaders know how to refill their cup, de-stress, and avoid burnout. Your journey may start with a single step!
Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 8AM.
Shadow Glen and Uncle Remi Trail Loop
June Social
Save the date for our next Member’s Only JCI Santa Clarita social event.This month we are having a Game Night, hosted by J.R. Hills. Members, be sure to join the group chat in WhatsApp so you can receive the address!
Friday June 28th at 6:30PM
JCI Reads
Sometimes it’s nice to bury yourself in a good book. Avoid burnout while expanding your mind by joining our JCI Reads book club. This month we are each reading the book that interests us and sharing with the group some of our favorite scenes, takeaways, and more.
Thursday June 27, 2024 at 6:30PM
The home of Alex and Arnold
LEAP Children’s Museum
This summer, JCI is partnering with LEAP to lay the foundation for a place where kids can learn, play, and make memories that last a lifetime. With fun and engaging activities at this weekend pop-up, it’s a taste of the fantastic adventures to come. Join us as we host the first event for LEAP Children’s Museum, the beginning of something incredible!
Follow the journey at https://www.leapmuseum.org

or on socials @leapchildrensmuseum
July 26th, 27th, and 28th. Volunteers needed!
Community
Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce: 15th Annual State of the County
Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce needs volunteers. Volunteers will get free access to the event, “State of the County”. Volunteers need to arrive at 10:45am on June 6. Please let Carlos Orozco know if you want to volunteer.
Thursday, June 6th @ 10:45AM
Hyatt Regency Valencia
24500 Town Center Dr Valencia, CA
Hoedown for Hope: Circle of Hope
Help support our community partner Circle of Hope on June 22nd as they take over Gilchrist Farm in order to provide BBQ, Live Music, and more.
Saturday, June 22nd from Noon to 11PM
Multiple volunteer positions are open with a variety of time slots and roles to choose from. Sign up here.
About JCI Santa Clarita
We are the leading nonprofit for dynamic young citizens aged 18 to 40. Committed to fostering positive change in our communities, we believe in self-improvement as the key to global betterment. Our members, known as Jaycees, hail from diverse backgrounds – students, professionals, philanthropists, and more – united by a shared vision. Together, we’re a vibrant community dedicated to both societal impact and personal growth. From identifying local challenges to implementing targeted solutions, we take ownership of our community. Our initiatives, like Santa’s Helpers & SCV 40 under Forty, exemplify our dedication. Moreover, we empower fellow Jaycees through tailored development opportunities, including training sessions, lectures, and hands-on experiences.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate

Mayor Cameron Smyth | Summer Nights at SENSES, Celebrate
Thursday, May 30, 2024
School is out for summer and it is time to enjoy the long sunny days and warm nights.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | 2024 Summer Reading Program

Ken Striplin | 2024 Summer Reading Program
Monday, May 27, 2024
As the summer approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library offers our community the opportunity to embrace the power of reading.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Friday, May 24, 2024
After years of hard and heartfelt work, Bridge to Home celebrated the opening of their permanent year-round shelter in Santa Clarita on May 21.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Honoring Our Fallen Heroes

Laurene Weste | Honoring Our Fallen Heroes
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Throughout American history, few occasions resonate with as much solemnity and reverence as Memorial Day. Originating in May of 1868, to commemorate the losses in the Civil War, this revered day serves as a reminder of the countless sacrifices made by generations of servicemen and women in defense of our freedom and democracy.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community

Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
Monday, May 20, 2024
Whether you’re exploring the trails in our vast open spaces, enjoying time in any of our 38 parks or simply driving through the community, Santa Clarita stands out from the rest.
READ MORE...
Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
"Digital Diaspora: Futuristic Landscapes in Cyber Age" is an exhibition that explores the evolving relationship between humanity's future in both physical and psychological realms, with social media and artificial intelligence serving as integral extensions of our existence.
Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Dig Deep Theatre Brings ‘The Glass Menagerie’ to The MAIN
Dig Deep Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie" will run for 8 performances at The MAIN in Santa Clarita, June 14, 15, 16 and June 21, 22, 23.
Dig Deep Theatre Brings ‘The Glass Menagerie’ to The MAIN
June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 4, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting
June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 7 p.m.
June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
Community Invited to Glow Nights at The Cube
Get ready to light up the night at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Community Invited to Glow Nights at The Cube
June 6: Parks, Recreation Scheduled to Discuss 2024 Summer Programming
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
June 6: Parks, Recreation Scheduled to Discuss 2024 Summer Programming
June 8: COC Hosting Inaugural SCV Book Festival
College of the Canyons will host the first Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (UCEN) to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.
June 8: COC Hosting Inaugural SCV Book Festival
Mayor Cameron Smyth | New Adventures Through Summer Reading Program
Are you ready to dive into the exciting world of books this summer?
Mayor Cameron Smyth | New Adventures Through Summer Reading Program
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 3 - Sunday, June 9.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
June 21-23: Mass Meditation, Music, Yoga Festival at Castaic Lake
DisclosureFest and Fade to Black will host the Mass Meditation Initiative on Summer Solstice weekend, Friday, June 21- Sunday, June 23 at Castaic Lake.
June 21-23: Mass Meditation, Music, Yoga Festival at Castaic Lake
June 1: Chiquita Canyon Relief Program Assistance at Castaic Library
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Relief program will offer live assistance on Saturday, June 1 at the Castaic Library to help individuals in applying for aid.
June 1: Chiquita Canyon Relief Program Assistance at Castaic Library
June 5: Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles Hearing
An upcoming hearing on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles will be held on Wednesday, June 5.
June 5: Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles Hearing
May 31-June 29: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’ at CTG
The classic Neil Simon comedy "Come Blow Your Horn” will run at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall now thorugh June 29.
May 31-June 29: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’ at CTG
June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades
Join Child & Family Center's free Summer Bash. The inaugural Summer Bash is a three-day camp designed to empower and inspire sixth to eighth graders through a series of exciting activities and workshops.
June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades
COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024
College of the Canyons honored its 2024 graduating class during the college’s 55th annual commencement celebration on Friday, May 31, in the college’s Honor Grove, located on the Valencia campus.
COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024
SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that it captured silver and bronze awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards announced on May 21.
SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
L.A. County Library Launches Largest Book Club in County
Los Angeles County Library, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Public Library and 16 other library systems including the Santa Clarita Public Library, has announced the launch of One Book, One County, a community reading program running from June 1 to July 27.
L.A. County Library Launches Largest Book Club in County
John Parker Named Board Chair at Mission Valley Bank
Mission Valley Bank has announced the appointment of John Parker as the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Earle S. Wasserman. Parker, who has been an integral part of the Bank for more than nine years, will assume his new role effective immediately, highlighting continued growth and innovation for the bank.
John Parker Named Board Chair at Mission Valley Bank
