Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita Partners with LEAP Children’s Museum

I hope this message finds you well. Summer is here and we are set to reap the benefits of fun in the sun and an array of opportunities to participate in and support our local community. JCI Santa Clarita is proud to announce a partnership with LEAP Children's Museum, a grassroots organization currently working on building a children's museum here in Santa Clarita. It promises to provide children with opportunities to grow through experiential learning, as well as education in the a variety of fields including science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. Furthermore, LEAP is tying all of the installations to career readiness. Click the link to volunteer at their construction-themed three day pop-up event at the Valencia Town Center (more details below). https://signup.com/go/aVXAtMN As holiday travel increases, so too will our efforts to provide meaningful contribution to our community through our dedicated partnerships and leadership opportunities. With many families already starting their holiday traveling as the schools in our area release students for summer break, we know this is a busy time of year. However, with the right team, our JCI members, we know how to make every volunteer opportunity impactful, fun, and educational. Check out some of our upcoming events below and be sure to RSVP for those that call to you. Don’t forget about membership-exclusive items, like our Social Club, for fun ways to beat the heat and mingle with other members. Thank you for your continued dedication to JCI Santa Clarita. Hope to see you at our next event! Yours in Jaycees, Carlos Orozco 2024 President of JCI Santa Clarita UPCOMING EVENTS Chat N Chill Our guest speaker, Mr. Tom Iland, is one of our own chapter members. He boasts many titles, including Toastmasters International Keynote Speaker, Human Potential Coach, Author, and IRONMAN! Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 6PM. Speaker starts at 6:15PM. Lucky Luke Brewing Santa Clarita 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 RSVP Here! JCI and VIA Team Up for Training: AI in the Workplace, featuring Jason Price Sponsored by Seer Strategic Solutions, this workshop allows business leaders to explore Microsoft 365 and Copilot capabilities in an interactive, hands-on environment. SPACE IS LIMITED, so click the link to RSVP and select the date/time that works for you. Option 1: Friday, June 14 from 10AM – 1PM Option 2: Saturday, June 15 from 1PM – 4PM 360 Suites SCV 25101 The Old Road Stevenson Ranch, CA ***Registrants will receive instructions via email on Monday, June 10. Participants are required to bring their own laptop or tablet and fill out an evaluation form. *** Let’s Go Hiking Prepare your mind for stimulating conversation while you utilize your body to traverse the scenic and lush trail. Good leaders know how to refill their cup, de-stress, and avoid burnout. Your journey may start with a single step! Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 8AM. Shadow Glen and Uncle Remi Trail Loop Click here for a quick Map June Social Save the date for our next Member’s Only JCI Santa Clarita social event.This month we are having a Game Night, hosted by J.R. Hills. Members, be sure to join the group chat in WhatsApp so you can receive the address! Friday June 28th at 6:30PM JCI Reads Sometimes it’s nice to bury yourself in a good book. Avoid burnout while expanding your mind by joining our JCI Reads book club. This month we are each reading the book that interests us and sharing with the group some of our favorite scenes, takeaways, and more. Thursday June 27, 2024 at 6:30PM The home of Alex and Arnold LEAP Children’s Museum This summer, JCI is partnering with LEAP to lay the foundation for a place where kids can learn, play, and make memories that last a lifetime. With fun and engaging activities at this weekend pop-up, it’s a taste of the fantastic adventures to come. Join us as we host the first event for LEAP Children’s Museum, the beginning of something incredible! or on socials @leapchildrensmuseum July 26th, 27th, and 28th. Volunteers needed! Follow the journey at https://www.leapmuseum.org Community Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce: 15th Annual State of the County Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce needs volunteers. Volunteers will get free access to the event, “State of the County”. Volunteers need to arrive at 10:45am on June 6. Please let Carlos Orozco know if you want to volunteer. Thursday, June 6th @ 10:45AM Hyatt Regency Valencia 24500 Town Center Dr Valencia, CA Hoedown for Hope: Circle of Hope Help support our community partner Circle of Hope on June 22nd as they take over Gilchrist Farm in order to provide BBQ, Live Music, and more. Saturday, June 22nd from Noon to 11PM Multiple volunteer positions are open with a variety of time slots and roles to choose from. Sign up here. About JCI Santa Clarita We are the leading nonprofit for dynamic young citizens aged 18 to 40. Committed to fostering positive change in our communities, we believe in self-improvement as the key to global betterment. Our members, known as Jaycees, hail from diverse backgrounds – students, professionals, philanthropists, and more – united by a shared vision. Together, we’re a vibrant community dedicated to both societal impact and personal growth. From identifying local challenges to implementing targeted solutions, we take ownership of our community. 