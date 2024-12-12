Castaic District Announces Retirement of Board President Janene Maxon

The Castaic Union School District has announced the retirement of Board of Trustees President Janene Maxon, a dedicated educator and leader who has been a cornerstone of the district since 1988. Over her 36 years of service, Maxon has worn many hats, teacher, principal, district administrator and board member.

Maxon started her journey as a substitute teacher at Live Oak Elementary School in 1988, eventually spending 12 years in the classroom before transitioning to Castaic Middle School when it opened. Later, she returned to Live Oak as principal, where she led with compassion and an eye toward academic excellence for five years. In 2008, she took on the role of Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, helping shape the future of all CUSD schools.

After retiring from her district office role in 2020, Maxon didn’t slow down. She joined the CUSD Board of Trustees later that year, bringing her wealth of experience and unique perspective to board discussions. She served as Acting Board President in 2023 and officially became Board President in 2024, where her leadership and vision continued to make a lasting impact.

“Janene Maxon has given so much to our students, families, and staff over the years,” said Superintendent Bob Brauneisen. “Her dedication, expertise, and passion for education have touched countless lives. We’re incredibly grateful for her service and wish her all the best in this next chapter.”

Known for her hands-on approach, Maxon could often be found at school events, staff meetings and community gatherings always engaging with the people she served.

As she steps into retirement, Maxon is looking forward to spending more time with her family and singing in her church choir.

The Castaic Union School District thanks Maxon for her contributions over the years.

